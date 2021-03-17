Paloucek: Gary Person has earned a pat on the back

A bit of front-page news from Saturday’s Telegraph highlighted more of Person’s handiwork. If enacted, state Sen. Mike Groene’s LB 40, his priority bill for this session, will provide significant state funding for rail parks in Nebraska’s rural counties. Rail parks are basically industrial areas constructed near, and with direct access to, rail lines. Such developments offer manufacturing, processing, logistics, and similar businesses the invaluable benefit of easy access to the transportation advantages available on the Union Pacific and other railroads. The opportunities for new employers and more jobs in our area through such projects has long been just a dream. Person’s previous work with U.P. on rail access and his assistance in the development of and lobbying for LB 40 have gone a long way toward bringing this potential to fruition.

How about the excitement over the work being done to return the Hotel Pawnee to its historic grandeur? Yes, Gary played a significant role in what is happening there. As the grand dame of downtown sat vacant for years seemingly awaiting inevitable doom at the swing of a wrecking ball, Person led the chamber’s efforts which culminated in untangling the spider web of debts, unpaid taxes and ownership issues that had cocooned the architectural gem. Once those legal knots were unwound, clear title could be afforded to a historic redeveloper like Jay Mitchell, making possible the restoration that is now underway at the “Neville corner.” The Pawnee has the potential to regain her place as the crown jewel of the Canteen District, whose own ongoing refurbishing owes much to Person and the chamber’s efforts and support.