Paloucek: Gary Person has earned a pat on the back

Have you noticed good things happening in North Platte: more housing, expanded economic opportunities, support for existing business, preservation of historic buildings, and — believe it or not — addressing Iron Eagle Golf Course? If so, next time you see Gary Person, give him a quick “attaboy” and let him know that you appreciate the good things he is doing for our town.
In 2015, Gary became the president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber of Commerce and Development Corp. Prior to that, he did similar work in Sidney. If you look at recent progress around town, planning for the community’s future, and maintenance and improvement of good things in North Platte, Gary’s fingerprints are likely all over what you see.
In reaction to North Platte’s chronic shortage of affordable housing, Person led formulation of our “Shot in the Arm” housing incentive, a model program for encouraging housing construction. Grants of up to $12,000 per single family residence were made to contractors who built qualifying homes. Through two phases beginning in 2015, a total of $1.5 million funded by the chamber, North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund, Nebraska’s Rural Workforce Housing Fund, the Union Pacific Foundation and Great Plains Health prompted construction of approximately 165 single-family residential units. And construction has begun on the initial 80 apartments in the project at Lakeview and A Street, with 80 more planned for later, a development that likely would not exist without Person’s initiative and work to bring it to reality.
A bit of front-page news from Saturday’s Telegraph highlighted more of Person’s handiwork. If enacted, state Sen. Mike Groene’s LB 40, his priority bill for this session, will provide significant state funding for rail parks in Nebraska’s rural counties. Rail parks are basically industrial areas constructed near, and with direct access to, rail lines. Such developments offer manufacturing, processing, logistics, and similar businesses the invaluable benefit of easy access to the transportation advantages available on the Union Pacific and other railroads. The opportunities for new employers and more jobs in our area through such projects has long been just a dream. Person’s previous work with U.P. on rail access and his assistance in the development of and lobbying for LB 40 have gone a long way toward bringing this potential to fruition.
How about the excitement over the work being done to return the Hotel Pawnee to its historic grandeur? Yes, Gary played a significant role in what is happening there. As the grand dame of downtown sat vacant for years seemingly awaiting inevitable doom at the swing of a wrecking ball, Person led the chamber’s efforts which culminated in untangling the spider web of debts, unpaid taxes and ownership issues that had cocooned the architectural gem. Once those legal knots were unwound, clear title could be afforded to a historic redeveloper like Jay Mitchell, making possible the restoration that is now underway at the “Neville corner.” The Pawnee has the potential to regain her place as the crown jewel of the Canteen District, whose own ongoing refurbishing owes much to Person and the chamber’s efforts and support.
When last year’s COVID-19 slowdowns threatened local businesses, Person brainstormed the Business Gift Card Boost. Under the program, $200,000 from the Quality Growth Fund was made available to area merchants through dollar matching gift cards purchased by customers, who then used the cards to buy goods and services locally. The money was a lifeline to many of our town’s businesses hardest hit by the pandemic.
Chief Industries’ investment in our community continues to produce dividends, the latest of which is the potential to finally relieve North Platte of the chronic controversy and financial drain associated with Iron Eagle. For going on almost 30 years, the saga of that golf course has plagued our town. Now, Chief will be operating Iron Eagle and has a two-year option to become its owner — part of its planned over-55 residential development west of the course. Person’s work was essential to getting Chief here and may end this source of disharmony in our community.
Good things such as these, which only scratch the surface of what Gary has accomplished for North Platte, do not happen by themselves; they do not spontaneously appear from thin air. They are the result of having a vision, seeing a problem and seeking a solution, extensive planning and recruiting, and much, much work and perseverance. Gary Person is one of those folks doing those vital things for North Platte. Please tell him you appreciate it.