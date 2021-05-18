Paloucek: Government has role in ensuring economic health

Rev says it will not undertake the project without the incentives it seeks; that without TIF and EEA, the financial risks are not worth the likely payoff. Rev’s projections are that, fully accomplished, its project will generate as many as 620 jobs. The renovations will dramatically increase the assessed value of the mall property — the project’s price tag is $74.95 million — broadening the local property tax base. TIF and the EEA tax both incentivize quick, effective improvement of the property to attract tenants that will draw shoppers; an additional 1.95% EEA tax on sales generates revenue only if sales are made, and full realization of the TIF benefit depends upon an increased valuation that happens only when improvements are made. Increased sales would generate more local sales tax. The additional 1.95% EEA tax is paid only by those choosing to shop at the rejuvenated mall; if you don’t want to pay it, shop elsewhere.

That is much, perhaps too much, background on items considered at an already-concluded council meeting, one of which — the TIF proposal — will have been decided by the time this column sees print and another of which had already been approved on the May 4 first reading by what would have been a 4-3 vote had Woods voted the way he intended. But all that background provides an ideal context for considering local government’s role in our community’s economic well-being.