Paloucek: Government has role in ensuring economic health

For decades, North Platte residents have been vocal about desiring more shopping and restaurant options. Rev Development LLC has ambitious plans to bring some supply to that demand by revitalizing the mall that it recently purchased. Rev understands that drawing desired retailers and fast-food and casual-dining establishments to the mall space requires a modern, attractive shopping center. If fully realized, Rev’s nearly $75 million project would completely reconfigure the main mall structure, fix the parking lot, scrape three of the four existing outbuildings — the Verizon building will stay — and construct up to 11 new ones.
Rev says that, for this vision to become reality, its tax increment financing proposal and enhanced employment area tax request must be authorized. Both items were on the agenda for votes at last night’s City Council meeting; those results were unknown when this column was submitted.
The TIF request seeks $8.12 million for allowable infrastructure expense. Those dollars are generated from increased property taxes resulting from improvements to the property. TIF is payable for up to 15 years. The EEA tax authorization is for up to $7.51 million and would be produced by an additional 1.95% tax on sales on the mall property for up to 20 years.
The TIF authorization requires only one vote by the council — the one scheduled to happen last night. The EEA tax authorization passed on the first of three readings May 4 on a 5-2 vote. Councilman Ty Lucas recused himself from the decision because he is a vice president of a bank that is one of Rev’s lenders. And Councilman Mark Woods acknowledged afterward that he mistakenly pressed his “yes” button. Woods had intended to join council members Ed Rieker and Donna Tryon as a third “no” vote on first-round approval of the EEA tax. The four members of the council who voted “yes” intending to do so are Jim Nisley, Pete Volz, Jim Carman and Brad Garrick.
Rev says it will not undertake the project without the incentives it seeks; that without TIF and EEA, the financial risks are not worth the likely payoff. Rev’s projections are that, fully accomplished, its project will generate as many as 620 jobs. The renovations will dramatically increase the assessed value of the mall property — the project’s price tag is $74.95 million — broadening the local property tax base. TIF and the EEA tax both incentivize quick, effective improvement of the property to attract tenants that will draw shoppers; an additional 1.95% EEA tax on sales generates revenue only if sales are made, and full realization of the TIF benefit depends upon an increased valuation that happens only when improvements are made. Increased sales would generate more local sales tax. The additional 1.95% EEA tax is paid only by those choosing to shop at the rejuvenated mall; if you don’t want to pay it, shop elsewhere.
That is much, perhaps too much, background on items considered at an already-concluded council meeting, one of which — the TIF proposal — will have been decided by the time this column sees print and another of which had already been approved on the May 4 first reading by what would have been a 4-3 vote had Woods voted the way he intended. But all that background provides an ideal context for considering local government’s role in our community’s economic well-being.
While it did not carry the council’s vote on the EEA tax at the May 4 meeting, the Rieker-Tryon-Woods contingent asserted that the incentive sought represented too much government involvement in private enterprise and argued that such matters are better left to “free market” forces. Apparently the last 25 years of free market forces acting unaltered on the mall have not been enough to convince some representatives that government should intervene to facilitate desired positive change.
Left on its path for the last three decades, the mall will certainly continue its decline. Rev’s proposal, which Rev says depends on council approval of the incentives, offers the chance to instead develop a modern, attractive shopping area with stores and restaurants this community’s citizens want, creating jobs and broadening tax bases in the process. One purpose of government is to harness society’s collective resources to produce desired results that cannot be, or are not being, met through private individual activity. Thankfully, Councilmen Nisley, Volz, Carman and Garrick voted consistent with that purpose on May 4. And hopefully they did last night too.