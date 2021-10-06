Paloucek: How to reverse rural losses?

Such losses are understandably mourned by rural Nebraska as the loss of political power that they are, but our system’s requirement for equal representation leaves little alternative. Still, having fewer senators from rural Nebraska makes preservation of the things we love about our part of the state that much more challenging.

While the exact district line changes that would be adopted were not known until the ending days of the Legislature’s special session, the transfer of political representation in Nebraska has for decades been moving east with the population. The production agriculture industry that dominates the rural Nebraska landscapes requires fewer and fewer people as mechanization and technology have dramatically increased. These advances in productivity are not going to reverse and will in all likelihood accelerate.

Knowing that our farms and ranches will continue to need fewer people, getting out of the current population-drain rut will require expansion of economic and quality-of-life opportunities in rural Nebraska. If nothing changes, come 2030, there will again be relatively fewer people in our part of the state, more political representation will shift east, and the current snowball will only get bigger and faster as it rolls along. What can be done to draw and keep people here?