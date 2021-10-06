Paloucek: How to reverse rural losses?

With predictable teeth gnashing and airing of grievances by rural Nebraska state senators, the once-a-decade act of redrawing political boundaries for Nebraska has now been accomplished. This task is required by the federal Constitution’s guarantee that every state have a republican form of government. So when the national census is conducted every 10 years — also a requirement of the Constitution — states must shift the borders of legislative districts to ensure that they contain roughly the same number of people.
The boundary changes to Legislative District 42 which includes North Platte reflects generally what happened in rural Nebraska. Previously, there were enough people living in Lincoln County that the county was its own legislative district. Now, District 42 includes Lincoln County, our four neighboring counties to the north — Hooker, Thomas, McPherson and Logan — and the northern and eastern halves of Perkins County. It was necessary to expand District 42’s boundaries to that extent in order to encompass the approximately 40,000 people that would live in 49 districts of equal population.
For decades, population numbers in rural Nebraska have been declining while those in the urban areas of Lincoln, Omaha and the Omaha suburbs have increased. To maintain the concept of equal representation in our unicameral Legislature made up of 49 senators, more and more legislative districts, each represented by a single state senator, have been jammed into our state’s higher-density population areas; districts in the comparatively sparsely populated areas away from the cities have grown geographically in order to absorb enough population to equalize numbers. The boundary reshuffles in 2001 and 2011 essentially shifted a legislative seat from western Nebraska into the eastern population centers. And redistricting in 2021 made a third similar transfer.
Such losses are understandably mourned by rural Nebraska as the loss of political power that they are, but our system’s requirement for equal representation leaves little alternative. Still, having fewer senators from rural Nebraska makes preservation of the things we love about our part of the state that much more challenging.
While the exact district line changes that would be adopted were not known until the ending days of the Legislature’s special session, the transfer of political representation in Nebraska has for decades been moving east with the population. The production agriculture industry that dominates the rural Nebraska landscapes requires fewer and fewer people as mechanization and technology have dramatically increased. These advances in productivity are not going to reverse and will in all likelihood accelerate.
Knowing that our farms and ranches will continue to need fewer people, getting out of the current population-drain rut will require expansion of economic and quality-of-life opportunities in rural Nebraska. If nothing changes, come 2030, there will again be relatively fewer people in our part of the state, more political representation will shift east, and the current snowball will only get bigger and faster as it rolls along. What can be done to draw and keep people here?
For sure, politicians’ griping and complaining about the realities of math and how numbers necessarily work into the drawing of legislative district lines is not a solution. Electing representatives on the basis of how abrasive they are and happy-talk sloganeering about lower taxes and more government services do not work either. If rural Nebraska is to be an attractive home for future generations, we must expand jobs beyond production agriculture and provide recreation and other opportunities that people want. And we must elect representatives who support public policy that produces those results.
We see hopeful signs in North Platte. Retail shopping and dining options are expanding with the completion of the downtown Canteen District and the beginning of work on District 177. The recently completed community-build playground upgrade in Centennial Park is a great attraction for young families. The potential for value-added ag industry represented by the Sustainable Beef plant is a source of hope, as is the rail park project near Hershey. Housing quality and development are up because of collaborative community effort and financial assistance. These are examples of what must happen and what must be supported if losses to rural Nebraska are to be stanched and reversed, if we want something other than rural politicians’ moaning and complaining about another legislative district going east in 2031.