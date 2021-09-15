Paloucek: How we can honor those who serve

I am well acquainted with one of our nation’s heroes who served in Afghanistan. His name is Luke. He and my daughter just celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. He is the father of my 8-month-old grandson. Luke is a little shy but friendly, courteous, pleasant and always game to try some new adventure. He works with computers, loves his wife and son, and goes about doing the things that responsible adults and good citizens do.
Before we knew him, Luke was in the U.S. Army and spent most of 2010 stationed at a forward observation post in mountains near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. The recent military pullout from Afghanistan and the 20-year anniversary of 9/11 have me thinking much about Luke, the approximately 775,000 American troops who served in that war and our nation.
I cannot imagine my family without Luke in it. But nearly 2,500 American service members lost their lives in Afghanistan, punctuated by the 13 killed on Aug. 26 by a suicide bomber at the Kabul airport. All those families live with the loss of their loved ones. Those futures will never be, and the magnitude of the losses never comprehended. Tens of thousands will forever bear physical and mental scars from their service. All of us must always, always remember what these men and women, people very much like our Luke, did on our behalf.
Lincoln’s simple but eloquent words from his second inaugural address set the obligation: “To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow, and his orphan.” The words need expansion to cover both genders who now serve in our military branches, but they have never been more pertinent. And there is more, much more, that we can do in appreciation for those who serve.
A good start would be a unified acknowledgment of what was accomplished in Afghanistan. We remember that, in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, there was rational, real expectation that more could be coming. The terrorists responsible for those attacks trained and were based in Afghanistan, and President George W. Bush sent our troops there to dismantle those terrorist groups, to prevent future 9/11s, to keep our homeland safe. That was 20 years ago, and there has been no repeat of what our nation suffered on that infamous day. The men and women of our armed services in Afghanistan were part of the point of our country’s spear against terrorist attack through the two decades of the Bush, Obama and Trump administrations. And those brave, patriotic men and women succeeded. We can never adequately communicate how much we appreciate what they accomplished, much less satisfy the debt owed for it.
It would be an unimaginable injustice if our current hyperpoliticized Monday morning quarterbacking produces any sense in anyone who served in Afghanistan that their effort and sacrifice were for nothing. It seems we citizens are consumed in making sure that the opposing political party gets no credit for any accomplishment and all blame for any shortcoming. Do we allow partisan politics to leave nothing for us, all of us, together, as Americans, to celebrate, appreciate, grieve, support? If so, shame on us. But let no stain from the current disgraceful state of our politics — where vaccines are politicized, our Capitol is overrun and vandalized, and political cowardice pervades — in any way diminish the heroism of those who served, the magnitude of what they accomplished or our nation’s duty to them.
Instead, let us follow the lead of those men and women who volunteer for our armed services. Love of country and willingness to serve her can be part of all citizens’ days.
What if we all are a little less focused on perceived personal grievances and a little more attuned to the obligations we owe one another? Less selfishness, more selflessness? Some put all they are and all they will ever be on the line in order to protect all — all — of us. It is not too much to ask that the rest of us be mindful of our responsibilities to our country and our fellow citizens. Anything less would be dismal recognition of the commitment, patriotism and honor exercised by the men and women of our military.
At this time of reflection and forever, my deepest appreciation and thanks to my son-in-law Luke and his military-service brothers and sisters.