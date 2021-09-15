Paloucek: How we can honor those who serve

I am well acquainted with one of our nation’s heroes who served in Afghanistan. His name is Luke. He and my daughter just celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. He is the father of my 8-month-old grandson. Luke is a little shy but friendly, courteous, pleasant and always game to try some new adventure. He works with computers, loves his wife and son, and goes about doing the things that responsible adults and good citizens do.

Before we knew him, Luke was in the U.S. Army and spent most of 2010 stationed at a forward observation post in mountains near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. The recent military pullout from Afghanistan and the 20-year anniversary of 9/11 have me thinking much about Luke, the approximately 775,000 American troops who served in that war and our nation.

I cannot imagine my family without Luke in it. But nearly 2,500 American service members lost their lives in Afghanistan, punctuated by the 13 killed on Aug. 26 by a suicide bomber at the Kabul airport. All those families live with the loss of their loved ones. Those futures will never be, and the magnitude of the losses never comprehended. Tens of thousands will forever bear physical and mental scars from their service. All of us must always, always remember what these men and women, people very much like our Luke, did on our behalf.