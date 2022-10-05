Paloucek: Joint property tax hearing did nothing but cost us money

If you are searching for a demonstration of just how performative government budgeting public discourse has become in the Cornhusker state, look no further than the farce that was the joint property tax hearing held at North Platte’s McKinley Education Center last week. Under a new law passed by Nebraska’s Unicameral, local governmental bodies whose property tax request will increase 2% more than percentage of growth in real estate tax valuations were required to present specific data at the hearing. The law requires the hearing to occur between Sept. 17 and 29, months after political subdivisions began working on and holding public discussions about their budgets and only days before the deadline for submitting final budgets — well after any input could have practical impact on any budget.

Yes, the hot pink notices caught the attention of justifiably frustrated property tax payers. At the hearing, many voiced their displeasure with the increasing burden that property taxes are imposing. Some provided persuasive financial information to illustrate how continued annual bumps in property taxes can no longer be absorbed. Some voiced concerns about their ability to continue to afford homeownership. Those that did not speak applauded those who did.

Of course, the citizens were speaking to neighbors and friends who were elected to serve on local government boards. And people elected to and serving on those boards already know the problem that property taxes present.

So the Nebraska Legislature required local governments to send blazing notices about a hearing at which citizens could tell their elected representatives what those officeholders already know. This at a hearing that was too late for it to be anything more than an airing of well-known and long-standing grievance. And all costs of creating and mailing the notices and holding the hearing are mandated by the Unicameral to be paid by, you guessed it, the participating local governments required to show up at the hearing to be criticized for spending too much.

What those hot pink notices did not mention is what is known by anyone — anyone — who has thoughtfully considered the source of the ever-increasing burden of property taxes in our state. Among the 50 states, Nebraska is either 48th or 49th depending on which study you look at, in the percentage of public education funding from state revenue resources; in Nebraska that means state income tax and sales taxes. Under the formula that determines what each public school district receives from state resources, most Lincoln County and rural public schools get next to nothing in state support, leaving local property taxes as their principal funding source. So as Gov. Pete Ricketts and senators in Lincoln well know, it is the state school funding formula, exclusively controlled by state government, that has been ratcheting up the property tax burden for years while they disingenuously tout holding the line on taxes and blame local elected officials for property tax increases.

Another thing the day-glo postcards failed to mention is that, unless some other revenue source fills the void created by less property tax revenue, any meaningful reduction in property taxes means cutting public services. Reducing spending in public education means fewer teachers, larger teacher-to-student ratios and fewer student programs. Reducing spending by cities and counties means fewer dollars for road maintenance and police and fire protection. Maybe next year the Unicameral will suggest that those speaking at the hearing let all of us know which roads and streets can use less grading and repair, what teacher positions should be eliminated, and how many law enforcement officers ought to be let go.

It is easy to be in favor of lower taxes, and it is understandable that taxpayers are angered by the property tax burden. But positive movement is not going to be generated by too-late public hearings that serve as nothing more than a venue for venting understandable but misdirected frustration. The property tax burden is not going to be relieved in any sustainable, meaningful fashion until the state steps up to pay a larger share of public education costs. And the senators who voted in the new mandate for a worthless hearing, and the governor who signed it into law, know that better than anyone.

If pandering politicians in Lincoln succeed in misdirecting us with eye-catching postcards, useless public hearings and empty sloganeering about reducing local government spending, the property tax problem will continue to worsen.