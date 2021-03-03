Paloucek: Lawmakers’ job: Exercising wise judgment for us

We have recently been witness to plenty of public proclamations about the proper role of our elected representatives. Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse has gotten several earfuls over his vote to convict Donald Trump in the former president’s second impeachment trial, most laced with allegations that Sasse is not voting the way his constituents would. So too did Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey who, like Sasse, voted to convict Trump; a county GOP chair in that state went so far as to assert, “We did not send him there to ‘do the right thing’ or whatever.”
Assertions such as these bring to mind Edmund Burke’s wise observation: “Your representative owes you not his industry only, but his judgment; and he betrays instead of serving you if he sacrifices it to your opinion.” Burke was an 18th century Irish statesman whose thinking influenced the writers of our Declaration of Independence and federal Constitution.
In 1968, first-term Texas Congressman George H.W. Bush cited Burke’s quote when his vote in favor of the Fair Housing Act was criticized by his constituents. The act prohibited housing discrimination based on race, religion, national origin or sex and was deeply unpopular across the American South. His district’s citizens overwhelmingly opposed the legislation; Bush said that of 500 constituent letters to his office on the subject, only two favored the act.
History now remembers Bush to be one of the preeminent public servants of his time, serving our country as envoy to China, director of central intelligence, U.N. ambassador, vice president and president. George H.W. Bush understood that his duty as a representative was to exercise his best judgment and not bow to popular opinion, and he had the courage to meet that obligation even when doing so could have meant the end of his public career in its infancy.
Matters of good governance and sound public policy require thoughtful study and extended consideration. Learning the intricacy, details and subtlety of the legislative process and responsible lawmaking takes significant time and effort. Most of us have neither the time nor the inclination to do that work; we are too busy doing our jobs and caring for our families.
Properly doing the work of an elected official requires digging into the details, consulting people with subject matter expertise, reading authoritative resources, considering alternate approaches and becoming as informed as possible on the issues that come before you. Ideally, we elect people to make those decisions for us whose judgment we trust and who we also know will do the incredible amount of work necessary to make responsible, considerate and just governing decisions.
Acting on opinion is not thoughtful decision-making and is lousy governance. As American author and educator John Erskine (1879-1951) noted: “Opinion is that exercise of the human will which helps us to make a decision without information.” Elected representatives in a democratic republic are not polltakers whose job is to discern and then vote the popular opinion of their constituents. Just because an opinion is popular does not mean it is correct, much less good public policy. As Bush knew in 1968, voting to outlaw housing discrimination was the correct decision regardless of the racially prejudiced opinions predominant among his constituents.
When did we lose the knowledge that we do not know everything? Why can we no longer admit that someone who has committed his or her life to the study and understanding of a subject may be better able to make a good decision on that topic than we are? Do we want our elected representatives to lead efforts to advance society? We are scuffling through an era filled with citizens’ insistence that their opinions, often formed on specious information from some social media platform, reign in all matters, including governance. Sadly, elected officials with eyes focused almost exclusively on reelection too often bend to that misdirected pressure.
A representative democracy cannot long survive when its elected officials betray its citizenry by sacrificing their good judgment to popular opinion. Our system of governance thrives when those we elect do the work and thinking necessary to determine sound public policy and then vote accordingly — and when we citizens have the humility to admit that an elected official who has conscientiously and diligently done the work to make a sound decision is almost always better able to do so than we are.