Paloucek: Lawmakers’ job: Exercising wise judgment for us

We have recently been witness to plenty of public proclamations about the proper role of our elected representatives. Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse has gotten several earfuls over his vote to convict Donald Trump in the former president’s second impeachment trial, most laced with allegations that Sasse is not voting the way his constituents would. So too did Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey who, like Sasse, voted to convict Trump; a county GOP chair in that state went so far as to assert, “We did not send him there to ‘do the right thing’ or whatever.”

Assertions such as these bring to mind Edmund Burke’s wise observation: “Your representative owes you not his industry only, but his judgment; and he betrays instead of serving you if he sacrifices it to your opinion.” Burke was an 18th century Irish statesman whose thinking influenced the writers of our Declaration of Independence and federal Constitution.

In 1968, first-term Texas Congressman George H.W. Bush cited Burke’s quote when his vote in favor of the Fair Housing Act was criticized by his constituents. The act prohibited housing discrimination based on race, religion, national origin or sex and was deeply unpopular across the American South. His district’s citizens overwhelmingly opposed the legislation; Bush said that of 500 constituent letters to his office on the subject, only two favored the act.