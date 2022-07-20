Paloucek: Lessons from the Jan. 6 committee

The U.S. House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 attack will hold its final planned public hearing Thursday. More may be scheduled at later dates as evidence continues to come in. Those giving rational and objective consideration of the facts on display at the hearings see several consistent and undeniable through lines. To such observers, much can be learned.

First, very starkly, the testimony and evidence is coming virtually exclusively from sources who were inside the Trump White House and from supporters and followers of Donald Trump. The most damning testimony is coming from people like Trump’s attorney general, William Barr; Trump’s White House counsel, Pat Cipollone; Trump’s chief of staff’s aide, Cassidy Hutchinson; Trump’s acting attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen; Trump’s daughter, Ivanka; and many others of similar connection to Trump. The list of testifiers is a who’s who of those closest to Donald Trump, those hand-picked by Donald Trump for positions in the administration, those who were among the most MAGA of the MAGA crowd.

Another common thread is the havoc that Trump’s lie about President Biden’s 2020 electoral victory has brought into so many lives. Hundreds who, but for Trump’s lie, would never have broken through a police barricade much less trespassed into and vandalized the Capitol and threatened our elected representatives, now have criminal records for their actions on Jan. 6. Hundreds of Capitol police and other law enforcement responders were injured, some died. Hearing witnesses receive intimidating phone calls that push the edge of tampering with evidence. Until Trump, our country had never suffered a failure of peaceful transfer of power to the incoming president or been gouged with such a deep and wide wake of devastated lives as the result of an election.

Also, but for the very few who came to be known by those inside the Trump administration as “the crazies,” the rational Trump officials openly and frankly acknowledged that Trump lost the election and that there was no significant fraud that could change the result. Yes, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, the My Pillow guy and the Overstock person continued to humor Trump’s unjustified insistence that “the election was stolen.” But so many Trump appointees and longtime supporters — Barr, Cipollone, Rosen, Ivanka — acknowledge the obvious: Biden won the election. Many conveyed that reality to Trump, probably none more colorfully than AG Barr, who told his boss that such assertions were pure B.S.

Thursday’s hearing is going to focus on Trump’s failure to stop the attack on the Capitol for more than three hours. But much evidence of that lack of response, again from those Trump insiders who were in the White House on Jan. 6, has already been presented. Likely, if Trump had tweeted that the attack must end, it would have ended immediately. When Trump finally distributed a video message telling the rioters to go home, they did. Barring voluntary cessation, Trump could have ordered in security to bring an end to the violence. But for 187 minutes, Trump did little more than watch television coverage of the crowd of his supporters defiling our Capitol. There is no evidence to the contrary.

An election can be properly contested through established legal processes. The Trump campaign lost all lawsuits, some 60-plus filings, contesting the election results. Ballots were recounted in many states; all recounts substantiated Biden’s electoral win. Prominently, the Republican state officials in Georgia, all who voted for Trump and wanted Trump to win, conducted multiple recounts including a hand recount, all confirming Biden’s victory. Even the absurd, post-inauguration Cyber Ninja recount in Arizona at the behest of the Republican-controlled state legislature confirmed Biden’s win.

But what if it does not matter who received the most votes? What if someone like Trump refuses to accept the results of a lost election and is willing to resort to violence to stay in office regardless of the vote totals? What if enough politicians concerned only with staying in office cowardly condone an election overthrown by violence? What if enough citizens believe lies about election outcomes and are unable to pay enough attention to know the truth?

Hopefully, those questions will remain rhetorical. But if too many Americans snub the rule of law and instead accept violent mob rule to bring about the result they want, our republic will be lost. That is the biggest lesson to be learned by objective and rational observers of the Jan. 6 hearings.