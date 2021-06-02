Paloucek: North Platte learning how optimism feels

The Unicameral just allocated $10 million over the next two years for “rail park” development that could help fund direct access to Union Pacific rails, an irresistible draw for processing and logistics businesses, at a site just east of Hershey.

In the past two weeks, K & M Tire Inc., a nationwide tire supplier, announced plans to break ground on a 50,000 square foot distribution center in North Platte’s Twin Rivers Business Park.

Our recent experience suggests that economic development may be subject to its own version of physics’ law of conservation of momentum. That is the concept that, in the absence of an intervening force, an object at rest tends to stay at rest, and an object in motion continues to move. Until recently, we were experiencing plenty of the “object at rest” side of economic development momentum. So what intervening force has started our economic snowball rolling down the hill?