“True — in accordance with fact or reality; accurate or exact.”

— Oxford Languages online dictionary

If the front passenger side tire on your car is flat, that is the one that has to be fixed and inflated if you want to safely drive that car. That is a true statement. It is consistent with facts and reality. It is accurate and exact.

Putting more air in the driver’s side rear tire is not going to fix your problem. It does not matter how many people are of the opinion that putting more air in the driver’s side rear tire will get you on down the road. It makes no difference how many politicians, regardless of partisan affiliation, profess belief in the “air in the driver’s side rear tire” concept. The pontificating of television talking heads does not alter the truth about fixing the tire problem. Not even the unanimous position of your Facebook friends, or content of shared news feeds, will alter what it is going to take to repair the flat. And no conspiracy theory that air flowing into a driver’s side rear tire will mysteriously fix all flats on the involved car will make it so.

It is purely and simply not true that adding air to the driver’s side rear tire will fix a flat tire on the front passenger side. Period. End of discussion. No one would argue otherwise, right?