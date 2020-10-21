Paloucek: Our votes are a mirror of us

Until we become more willing to deal responsibly with the truth that desired improvements require prioritizing projects and generating necessary revenue, we voters will continue to be the Charlie Brown to elected officials’ Lucy pulling the ball away just as the leg swings through the mirage of a kick.

In search of 50% plus one vote, some candidates seek to divide rather than unite us. Express or implied suggestions that Americans separate along racial, partisan, religious, geographic, wealth, cultural, ethnic or other similar lines are nothing less than despicable. But George Wallace, running on the vile theme of “segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever” won five states in the 1968 race for president of the United States. Politicians focused on dividing people into categories of “us” and “them” in pursuit of election ought to be summarily rejected. That this hateful tactic is so much in use in 2020 is alarming more for what it says about us voters than it is illuminating about the candidates who use it. Sadly, we have recently proved ourselves susceptible to divisive campaign rhetoric, a reflection we will do well to alter.