Paloucek: Partisanship mars progress

Monday was a date of ironic coincidences. Two events occurred on April 4 that speak to progress our nation has made on matters of race. A third illustrates the shameful ultra-partisan nature of current politics.

Martin Luther King Jr. was killed on April 4, 1968, by a supporter of George Wallace’s 1968 presidential campaign’s segregationist platform. That was 54 years ago in the midst of the civil rights movement seeking racial equality. That was a time of when segregation, denial of voting and other civil rights, and violent intimidation was a fact of life for Black Americans. King is perhaps best remembered for his “I Have a Dream” speech delivered from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on Aug. 28, 1963: “I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal.’ ... I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

Two days ago, on April 4, 2022, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted on President Joe Biden’s nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court of the United States. It is anticipated that the Senate will confirm that nomination later this week. Judge Jackson served nearly a decade as a federal district judge before becoming a judge on the D.C. Court of Appeals — often considered the country’s second most important court — less than a year ago. Both positions required Senate confirmation. She has served with the highest distinction. If her nomination to the SCOTUS is confirmed as expected, Judge Jackson will become the 116th justice to sit on our country’s highest court, but just the first Black woman to do so.

The historic significance of a Black woman sitting on the Supreme Court should not be lost on anyone. Nor should our national celebration of this achievement, both for Judge Jackson personally and the country more broadly, be tempered. In half a century, we have come a long way on race relations. There is still much progress required — as demonstrated vividly by such recent events as the murders of George Floyd in Minnesota and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia. But we are much closer to living out our founding, self-evident declaration that all men are created equal than we were 54 years ago — when King was assassinated and Wallace’s openly racist 1968 presidential campaign won 45 electoral votes, carrying five states: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

The Judiciary Committee’s vote Monday was 11-11 on Judge Jackson’s nomination. All 11 Democrats on the committee voted for the nomination, and all 11 Republicans voted against it. Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, a member of the Judiciary Committee, applauded Judge Jackson’s historic nomination, said she was “certainly qualified,” but voted “no” in the committee. Another Republican member of the committee, South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham, voted in favor of Judge Jackson’s nomination to the circuit court bench a year ago, but Monday voted no. It appears that three of 50 Republican senators will vote to confirm the nomination. Other than that, it is expected that the Senate vote on Judge Jackson’s historic confirmation to the Supreme Court will be along party lines.

The partisan nature of the current process was evident in contentious hearings and essentially party-line votes on President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominations of Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. By contrast, President Reagan’s nomination of Justice Antonin Scalia in 1986 was confirmed 98-0, and President Clinton’s nomination of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 1993 was confirmed 96-3. Scalia’s “conservative” and Bader Ginsburg’s “liberal” reputations were universally known when they were nominated and easily confirmed.

The Constitution grants the president the power to “nominate, and by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, shall appoint … Judges of the supreme Court.” Political partisanship played little role in over two centuries of Supreme Court appointments. Now we’ve filled elected offices with politicians who do little else than line up on partisan sides — regardless of what is right and wrong — even on historic national achievements on the quest to bring to reality King’s dream. Shame on them. Shame on us.