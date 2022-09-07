Paloucek: Public-private cooperation brings progress

In our area, ongoing good news and progress has been the economic theme of this fast-disappearing summer. A common thread in our positive developments has been cooperation between private and public resources to get things done.

The east-to-west bracketing of North Platte by value-added agriculture concerns moves forward promisingly. Sustainable Beef’s teaming with retail giant Walmart and the likely commencement of fill dirt being moved onto the site bring that beef processing plant closer to reality on our city’s east side. The future rail park near Hershey announced that a soybean processor is the target for its anchor business. Both projects are the result of substantial collaboration between private industry and local, state and federal government incentives; neither would have gotten a foot off the ground without private individuals’ and groups’ ingenuity and elbow grease combining with city and county inducements and state economic development dollars and support, some of which was derived from federal COVID relief funds. Private industry combined with public incentives will soon bring to life the longtime goal of value-added ag industry popping right here in Lincoln County — a natural fit if ever there was one, given proximity to some of the world’s best farmers and ranchers, and transportation logistics and infrastructure that are widely envied.

In another example of public incentives coming together with private resourcefulness, Chief Industries continues its development of warehousing and transportation structures between the Interstate 80 interchanges. The vision of the modern shopping, dining and living center that is District 177 on the grounds of the old mall is coming more and more into focus as the exterior of the impressive four-story, V-shaped structure on South Dewey takes on a finished look. The imagination and economic risk taken on by Rev Development is the beating heart and lifeblood of that project; TIF and economic sales-tax incentives approved by our City Council were vital to its existence. Farther north, the Canteen District in North Platte’s downtown has been transformed from an aged and fading treasure into a welcoming, thriving, diverse and architecturally interesting historic area. That renovation is the product of the pride and effort of downtown business and building owners working with the city to modernize infrastructure and beautify the street and structure facades.

Available housing, particularly affordable workforce housing, presents an ongoing challenge. The North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. continues to lead on that front. That organization’s Shot in the Arm program has combined funding from the chamber, city Quality Growth Fund dollars, Great Plains Health, Union Pacific and state Workforce Housing Funds to spark construction of hundreds of private residences. Public and private cooperation has brought about new multi-family housing development at A Street and Lakeview Boulevard and additional apartments at Pacific Place. Most recently, the chamber purchased undeveloped land north of the cemetery, obtained TIF approval from the City Council for infrastructure needed to convert the raw land into lots ready for construction, and plans to ultimately pass the savings generated by the public incentive to the owners of 51 new homes to be built in the new neighborhood.

None of these good things going on in our town and area would exist without the cooperative interplay between private enterprise and public incentives. And the projects themselves are just the most obvious of the benefits. Dig a bit deeper and you see all of the jobs generated by building the structures, supplying the construction materials and operating the businesses that will find their homes in the buildings. Sales related to construction and then generated by new businesses produce increased sales tax revenue that would not otherwise exist; increased property values will broaden our property tax base in ways that would never happen with perpetually vacant property and without construction and renovation.

There is positive momentum bubbling in North Platte, nowhere more evident than in the enthusiasm and effort that resulted in a successful petition drive to put the half-cent sales tax for Rec Center, Cody Pool and skate park improvements on November’s general election ballot. That momentum is not unanimous, as reflected in council members Ed Rieker, Donna Tryon and Mark Woods’ regular opposition to city government involvement in things that make North Platte better. But we have come a long way, and we can keep it going by staying engaged and electing representatives who understand that public revenue has a legitimate and necessary role in overcoming stagnation and bringing about desired progress.