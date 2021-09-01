Paloucek: Redistricting provides test of nonpartisanship

With receipt of 2020’s census numbers, Nebraska’s Legislature has embarked upon a task with as much potential to damage chances for meaningful collaboration in the next legislative session as anything our 49 state senators undertake. Or the job can be accomplished in an objective and equitable fashion, setting up the Unicameral for success for Nebraska and its citizens when the regular session convenes in January. Yes, another decade has passed in half a blink of an eye; it is time for redistricting.
The Unicameral’s special session on redistricting begins Sept. 13. In preparation, the Legislature’s Redistricting Committee began working Monday. The committee comprises five Republican and four Democrat members. The partisan affiliation in the Legislature is 17 Democrats and 32 Republicans, which is one Republican short of the 33 votes required to break a filibuster. The Legislature’s adopted guidelines for resetting boundaries include that districts be compact, contiguous, follow county and city lines when practicable, and preserve geographic areas of shared interests. Under the guidelines, district lines are not to be used to dilute or strengthen political power of any group.
Boundaries for Nebraska’s three federal congressional districts will need to be moved. Evening out the populations will require roughly 53,000 people — 6,000 from the Lincoln-area 1st District and 47,000 from Omaha’s 2nd District — being shifted into the 3rd District. Also, many of the lines for the state’s 49 legislative districts will require reconfiguration to balance the numbers. Those changes, too, will reflect the losses of population in rural Nebraska and the gains in our two big cities.
The reshuffle in 2011 moved a Legislature seat from western Nebraska into the suburbs of southwest Omaha. The 2020 numbers justify another similar shift of a seat — perhaps two. Such losses are mourned by rural Nebraska as the loss of political power that they are, but our system’s requirement for equal representation leaves little alternative.
Shifts in 2011 of the boundaries of congressional districts were perceived to be far more partisan. The redistricting in 2011 moved Democrat-leaning Bellevue out of the 2nd District and replaced it with Republican-heavy western Sarpy County. This was largely viewed as a reaction to President Obama’s winning the 2nd District’s 2008 Electoral College vote under Nebraska’s system of awarding three of its five Electoral College votes by the popular vote in individual congressional districts. Whatever the intent, the 2011 alteration has produced mixed results to date: Democrat Brad Ashford was elected to Congress in 2014 before losing to current Republican Congressman Don Bacon in 2016, and Joe Biden won the 2nd District’s Electoral College vote in the 2020 presidential election. But partisan bruising from that hardball maneuver in 2011 remains a sore spot that continues to impair Unicameral and other political relationships in Nebraska.
Some, like Lincoln County’s representative to the Legislature, argue that our politics would benefit from more partisanship. In his July 22 Telegraph column, Sen. Mike Groene reasoned that a body with 32 Republicans and 17 Democrats ought to be able to accomplish a far more conservative agenda than what was achieved in 2020. Groene blamed 10 Republican senators acting as “nonpartisan independents” unbound by political ideologies or loyalty to the GOP. Groene perceives that these 10 Republican senators feel “free to roam free from issue to issue”; that they too often act as individuals guided by their own considered judgment on the merits of questions that come before them rather than simply falling lockstep into party line.
Others contend that rote partisanship is the rotting foundation of today’s failed politics; that ideological purity might help in riling up and dividing the electorate but does little to advance, and actually frustrates, development of solid public policy; that good governance is the product of the collective, thoughtful decision-making by those we have elected instead of robotic, party-line votes.
Our state’s redistricting process presents a test that will partially reveal which side of that debate our state representatives come down on. Will redistricting be accomplished primarily in a politically neutral fashion, or will decisions be guided mostly by partisan interests? Either way, the tone and efficacy of Nebraska politics will be impacted for at least the next decade. Is it time to give nonpartisan collaboration a chance?