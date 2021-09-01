Paloucek: Redistricting provides test of nonpartisanship

The reshuffle in 2011 moved a Legislature seat from western Nebraska into the suburbs of southwest Omaha. The 2020 numbers justify another similar shift of a seat — perhaps two. Such losses are mourned by rural Nebraska as the loss of political power that they are, but our system’s requirement for equal representation leaves little alternative.

Shifts in 2011 of the boundaries of congressional districts were perceived to be far more partisan. The redistricting in 2011 moved Democrat-leaning Bellevue out of the 2nd District and replaced it with Republican-heavy western Sarpy County. This was largely viewed as a reaction to President Obama’s winning the 2nd District’s 2008 Electoral College vote under Nebraska’s system of awarding three of its five Electoral College votes by the popular vote in individual congressional districts. Whatever the intent, the 2011 alteration has produced mixed results to date: Democrat Brad Ashford was elected to Congress in 2014 before losing to current Republican Congressman Don Bacon in 2016, and Joe Biden won the 2nd District’s Electoral College vote in the 2020 presidential election. But partisan bruising from that hardball maneuver in 2011 remains a sore spot that continues to impair Unicameral and other political relationships in Nebraska.