Paloucek: Short-term pain, long-term gain

Long-term progress often comes at the expense of short-term hassle and expense; a concrete case in point, all of the work being done on North Platte’s streets this spring. We might be slowed a bit by work crews and equipment. A round-about route for what are normally routine trips may make sense until the repair concludes. There is a bit of a mess associated with the grinding down of existing surfaces and application of the new asphalt overlay. Smooth streets for years to come will be well worth the investment and temporary inconvenience associated with the fix.

Like most good things, those street repairs come only after much thoughtful preparation, prioritizing and financial planning. It would be nice if every street in town that needs it could be resurfaced. But even if there were enough crews and materials available to pull that off, the city of North Platte could not afford it. Those in charge of city streets help balance the most urgent needs with existing financial means. Street repairs and upgrades come to reality through that perpetual cycle of study, prioritization, revenue generation and budgeting.

Transformation of our old mall into District 177 will follow a comparable process. The developers poured over numbers convincing themselves that, with the incentives made available by our city and projected future earnings and value growth, they are willing to make a substantial investment to modernize a shopping center that was dying on the vine. We see that investment at work as new parking lot is installed, the existing structure is renovated, and, most dramatically, a second floor — of what will be four floors upon completion — is added to the new V-shaped structure that will be home for more retail, dining, and apartment space.

No doubt, District 177 tenants appreciate their customers’ continued support during the inconvenience of the construction process. We citizens of North Platte have pitched in through two tax incentive vehicles approved to make the project viable. Our city desperately needs the housing that is part of the project. New retail and dining will be welcome options. Retaining and attracting shoppers and diners broadens our sales tax base. The increased value of the real estate will be a huge boost to the property tax base after the decade or so of the TIF period. Of course, the developers are undertaking this risk in hopes of future profits, and every day of renovation mess wears more on them than anyone. It is the long-term vision of the end result that makes the commitment worthwhile for all. Good things take time, sacrifice, and initiative.

We hope to soon be enduring additional similar undertakings in Lincoln County. New state legislation has provided additional financial boosts to Sustainable Beef’s planned meat processing plant adjacent to North Platte’s sewage lagoons on the east side of the city. Similarly, the initial planning for an industrial rail park near Hershey received good news from the Unicameral session, which added to the amount of state funding allocated for such projects.

What area has a stronger claim than Lincoln County as the heart of cattle and railroad country? Both the rail park and the processing plant are natural fits. Both have their foundation on existing infrastructure and natural resources. Both will expand upon what are historical local economic bulwarks. And both will be achieved after the persistence and patience and growing pains that are part and parcel of progress. These are huge projects. Construction will be time consuming and impose inconveniences. Any undertaking the size and intricacy involved in the plant or rail park comes with a learning curve and its share of missteps.

Just like road work, it is the payoff associated with projects like a processing plant or rail park that make them worth the trouble. Progress for the local economy from either project will be immense; both projects’ positive impact is difficult to imagine. Good jobs with good compensation packages mean more dollars circulating in our community, broadening tax bases across the board. This progress generates more quality-of-life opportunities, more services, more conveniences and more reasons to come to or stay in North Platte and the area – it will be the economic lifeblood for future Lincoln County generations.

Progress rarely occurs without planning, effort, inconvenience or cost. But that nice, smooth street ahead is a heck of a payoff.