Paloucek: Silence delays fulfillment of King’s dream

It is not enough for any of us to say that we played no role in Floyd or Arbery’s murders. The murders of Floyd and Arbery are just among the most prominent examples of racism’s continued impact. For each such example, there are thousands of daily, less tragic instances of skin color producing disparate treatment and prejudice. But what can one individual do to promote progress?

When an acquaintance or friend at a social event uses a racial epithet, do you silently ignore it, or perhaps even join in the chuckling at the expense of the target of the words? Or do you speak up, noting that such language has no place in our country?

Critical race theory is a 40-plus-year-old concept studied in collegiate and post-graduate settings that most of us had no knowledge of until the last few months. In the 1980s, I managed to graduate from high school, college and law school, and recently served eight years on the North Platte school board, without ever hearing anything even remotely touching on CRT. Yet some hysterically assert that critical race theory now threatens the nation. Why are politicians raising the straw man of critical race theory, attempting to convince you that this obscure academic theory is something to be feared and rooted out? Do you make note of the demagoguery and take it into account when casting your vote? If the topic arises when visiting with friends, do you point out the disingenuousness of those seeking to arouse passions based on this little-known racial theory?