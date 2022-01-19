Paloucek: Silence delays fulfillment of King’s dream

On Monday, we celebrated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and, more broadly, the civil rights movement in the middle of the last century in this country. A movement he led at the expense of his life. A movement largely responsible for federal legislation that outlawed segregation and removed obstacles to the exercise of voting rights.
Likely we all saw multiple references to King’s inspirational words relating his dream for our nation that his children would be judged by the content of their characters, not the color of their skin — one day. Much more than just describing an aspiration for the country, that section of King’s Aug. 28, 1963, “I Have a Dream” speech is a plea to each and every one of us to sincerely examine our consciences on issues of race and to do better, each and every one of us.
That self-inspection and individual effort to improve is an essential part of the long and never-ending path to achieving the promise of this nation founded on the self-evident declaration that all men are created equal. Any honest consideration of the 2020 murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer — or the 2020 murder of Ahmaud Arbery by three men in Glynn County, Georgia — leads to the inescapable conclusion that we are short of that promise no matter how much progress has been made.
It is not enough for any of us to say that we played no role in Floyd or Arbery’s murders. The murders of Floyd and Arbery are just among the most prominent examples of racism’s continued impact. For each such example, there are thousands of daily, less tragic instances of skin color producing disparate treatment and prejudice. But what can one individual do to promote progress?
When an acquaintance or friend at a social event uses a racial epithet, do you silently ignore it, or perhaps even join in the chuckling at the expense of the target of the words? Or do you speak up, noting that such language has no place in our country?
Critical race theory is a 40-plus-year-old concept studied in collegiate and post-graduate settings that most of us had no knowledge of until the last few months. In the 1980s, I managed to graduate from high school, college and law school, and recently served eight years on the North Platte school board, without ever hearing anything even remotely touching on CRT. Yet some hysterically assert that critical race theory now threatens the nation. Why are politicians raising the straw man of critical race theory, attempting to convince you that this obscure academic theory is something to be feared and rooted out? Do you make note of the demagoguery and take it into account when casting your vote? If the topic arises when visiting with friends, do you point out the disingenuousness of those seeking to arouse passions based on this little-known racial theory?
When former President Donald Trump asserted that “there were some very fine people” among the white supremacists demonstrating in Charlottesville, Virginia, in the summer of 2017, what did you think? What did it mean that the president of the United States of America insisted that “there were some very fine people” among white nationalists and neo-Nazis rallying with chants of “Jews will not replace us”? What did you say? For whom did you cast your vote in the presidential race of 2020?
There is much each of us can do, must do, if we believe that all men are created equal and genuinely desire that our nation move closer to being true to that foundational principle. We can refuse to vote for politicians using racial divisions to achieve political power. We can reject all efforts to divide “we the people” into groups of us and them along racial lines.
Dr. King also said, “In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.” Racism lingers and settles into the shadows of our thoughts and actions when friends of racial equality remain silent while racially derogatory language is used, or racially disparaging actions are taken, in their presence. We cannot achieve King’s dream or meet his plea if we quietly tolerate racism. That is not good enough. Speak up.