Paloucek: Sloganeering over substance

The most prominent among those seeking Nebraska elective office in 2022 are spending thousands of dollars and untold amounts of mental energy to discern what expected voters want to hear from them. Then, they and their campaigns spend their time and money spewing preapproved sloganeering in the be-all-end-all effort to win.
This apparently will not be a campaign in which would-be leaders will be revealing their positions on issues vital to the positive future of our state and country so that voters can make informed decisions. Sadly, early campaigning suggests this election will follow the downward slide into garbage politics focused on irrelevant political boogeymen, appeals to grievance and undeliverable promises.
Jim Pillen is campaigning for the Republican nomination to be Nebraska’s next governor. He is running a television ad in which he stands holding a shotgun, dog at his feet, proclaiming his dissatisfaction with Washington, poor opinion about President Biden, and “don’t get me started” on Dr. Anthony Fauci. He then pumps the shotgun, at which the dog dutifully scurries off while Pillen disgorges more inane partisan blather as the ad closes. An objective observer might conclude that this is a bad “Saturday Night Live” satire of a generic, uber-conservative candidate. It is not. It is the ad of a leading contender to be our next governor.
Chuck Herbster, another front-runner for that office, is running a slew of ads whose primary purpose appears to be conveying Donald Trump’s endorsement of Herbster’s campaign and the promise to secure Nebraska’s border with Mexico. First, Herbster is talking about the Donald Trump who asserted that there were “very fine people” among the neo-Nazi and white supremacy groups at Charlottesville in 2017; who encouraged those who committed violence and vandalism at our Capitol a year ago and who is now indicating that he would pardon those criminals; who continues to divide this country with the blatant lie that he won the 2020 presidential election. Second, Herbster is talking about the Nebraska that shares no border with Mexico and is, in fact, hundreds of miles from that southern neighbor of our country, the border with which Nebraska exercises exactly zero authority over.
Also, state Sen. Mike Flood is challenging incumbent Congressman Jeff Fortenberry for the Republican nomination for Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District. Fortenberry is charged with three felonies in federal court alleging false statements to federal agents about, and concealing the source of, campaign contributions. Fortenberry’s campaign is running an ad attacking Flood’s 2012 vote in the Unicameral to provide prenatal care to immigrants in the country illegally — the Fortenberry campaign apparently banking on the immigration boogeyman trumping the pro-life feelings of Republican primary voters.
Not to be outflanked on the political right, Flood — who as a state senator from 2005 to 2013, including six years as speaker of the Unicameral, was considered a thoughtful and rational leader, as reflected in his vote on the prenatal care bill — spent much time on the Legislature’s floor last week espousing hardline partisan positions on crime and a constitutional convention. For sure, congressional candidate Flood sounds nothing like Leader Flood did during his earlier stint in the Legislature.
Noticeably absent from this campaigning is any reference to real issues that impact Nebraskans’ lives: how to provide quality public education while easing the overreliance on property taxes to fund it; how to attract and retain quality employees to our state, which is experiencing historically low unemployment; how to intelligently address incarceration rates as our state jostles with Alabama as the most overcrowded prison system in the country.
Perhaps most disturbing about what we are seeing in Nebraska’s infant 2022 campaign season is what it reflects about us, the voters this sloganeering is custom-designed to influence. It is not some errant, fly-by-the-seat-of-some-ad-agency’s pants that has candidates seeking politically partisan primary votes by display of firearm, embrace of Trump, anti-immigration rhetoric and furtherance of partisan divide. That is what polling and study are telling campaigns will work. That is why candidates blast away on this nonsense; it might get them elected, but only leaves us further from effective governance.