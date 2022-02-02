Paloucek: Sloganeering over substance

Chuck Herbster, another front-runner for that office, is running a slew of ads whose primary purpose appears to be conveying Donald Trump’s endorsement of Herbster’s campaign and the promise to secure Nebraska’s border with Mexico. First, Herbster is talking about the Donald Trump who asserted that there were “very fine people” among the neo-Nazi and white supremacy groups at Charlottesville in 2017; who encouraged those who committed violence and vandalism at our Capitol a year ago and who is now indicating that he would pardon those criminals; who continues to divide this country with the blatant lie that he won the 2020 presidential election. Second, Herbster is talking about the Nebraska that shares no border with Mexico and is, in fact, hundreds of miles from that southern neighbor of our country, the border with which Nebraska exercises exactly zero authority over.