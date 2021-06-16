Paloucek: Some needs are worthy of public funds

North Platte recently witnessed and played part in some interesting debates and outcomes on the question of government’s proper role in boosting community financial well-being. In 2020’s general election, the city’s residents voted 3-to-1 in favor of another 10 years for our Quality Growth Fund, which annually allocates up to $650,000 of local sales tax for use in economic development. Tax increment financing and an enhanced employment area tax were approved to incentivize a private development company’s refurbishing of the mall. Sen. Mike Groene, Lincoln County’s representative in the Unicameral, sponsored a bill — that went on to unanimous approval from fellow senators — allocating $10 million of state tax revenue over the next two years for “rail park” development that could help fund direct access to Union Pacific rails at a site just east of Hershey. A beef processing concern is poised to present a proposal for a $300 million plant that will include seeking TIF incentives; this proposal has not been formally made, but comments from City Council members and others in the community suggest there is much support.

QGF dollars assist existing and new businesses to grow, succeed and provide good jobs for residents. Notable recent expenditures of QGF include support of housing construction through the Shot in the Arm program and support of local businesses during the pandemic with a dollar-matching incentive.