Paloucek: Some needs are worthy of public funds

North Platte recently witnessed and played part in some interesting debates and outcomes on the question of government’s proper role in boosting community financial well-being. In 2020’s general election, the city’s residents voted 3-to-1 in favor of another 10 years for our Quality Growth Fund, which annually allocates up to $650,000 of local sales tax for use in economic development. Tax increment financing and an enhanced employment area tax were approved to incentivize a private development company’s refurbishing of the mall. Sen. Mike Groene, Lincoln County’s representative in the Unicameral, sponsored a bill — that went on to unanimous approval from fellow senators — allocating $10 million of state tax revenue over the next two years for “rail park” development that could help fund direct access to Union Pacific rails at a site just east of Hershey. A beef processing concern is poised to present a proposal for a $300 million plant that will include seeking TIF incentives; this proposal has not been formally made, but comments from City Council members and others in the community suggest there is much support.
QGF dollars assist existing and new businesses to grow, succeed and provide good jobs for residents. Notable recent expenditures of QGF include support of housing construction through the Shot in the Arm program and support of local businesses during the pandemic with a dollar-matching incentive.
TIF allows a developer to recover qualifying expenses from the increase in property taxes resulting from the increased property value created by the development; TIF is limited to a set dollar figure and in time for payments. The EEA tax, also limited by dollar amount and in time, allows a developer to recover qualifying expenses from an additional tax on sales on the redeveloped property. Both TIF and EEA make viable redevelopment that would otherwise not justify the financial risk. In concrete terms, the mall’s redeveloper is willing to spend $75 million — approximately $16 million of which may ultimately come from TIF, EEA and QGF — to upgrade the property in a bid to draw long-sought retailers and restaurants, which in turn would create jobs, sales and larger tax bases. Without those economic incentives, the potential profit would not warrant the capital outlay, and the deterioration of the mall property would continue.
There are some voices — including those of three North Platte City Council members, Ed Rieker, Donna Tryon and Mark Woods — that argue that things like TIF and EEA take government too far into the “free market,” that such programs improperly blur the lines between private enterprise and government intervention. Such concerns have long been part of the public debate.
During his time in the Illinois state legislature from 1834 to 1842, Abraham Lincoln championed the causes of state funding of canals to facilitate transportation and of public education to make available the opportunities afforded by education to all children, not just those whose families could afford private schools.
The Union Pacific Railroad would never have happened without federal support.
Franklin Roosevelt successfully advocated for and implemented the Social Security Act of 1935, which used public dollars to fund retirement benefits.
In 1965, Lyndon Johnson signed Medicare into law and ensured health insurance coverage to those over 65 through a payroll tax.
The U.S. government has long provided financial support to farmers.
Transportation infrastructure, education, retirement benefits, health costs of the elderly and food production were all once considered to be the sole domain of the free market where government dare not tread.
It is hard to imagine a time when public funding of means of transportation and schools was ever questioned. Social Security and Medicare have become a presumed element of the country’s public fabric. Donald Trump, who carried Nebraska’s popular vote by 19% in the 2020 election, campaigned heavily on the billions of dollars of subsidies paid to farmers during his presidency.
Proper use of tax dollars has forever been the subject of vigorous debate and much hyperbole. One person’s slide into socialism is another’s justifiable expenditure of public funds. Despite some backward-facing advocacy to the contrary, use of collective societal resources to advance common economic goals is not — repeat, not — a sign that liberty and justice for all will soon fade from our land.