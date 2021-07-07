Paloucek: Stay true to our founding values

The anniversary of the signing of our nation’s Declaration of Independence provides the perfect opportunity to remind ourselves what we Americans can accomplish when we come together around our country’s founding values. On July 4, 1776, the signers of that document, 56 men representing 13 states, declared the United States’ separation from England, the world’s then-existing superpower.
The men who set their signatures to the Declaration well knew the risk each was taking; King George III would have no better place to start seeking retribution than with those 56 signers. But those men also knew the lofty course that they had helped set for their fledgling nation enunciated in this Declaration of Independence, which proclaimed “… that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.” For the first time in human history, a nation came to being upon recognition of humans’ equality and innate rights.
To seal the shared commitment to this remarkable endeavor, the signers closed the Declaration with these words: “… we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.” These 56 individuals together staked all they had and could ever hope to attain on acknowledgment of the self-evident truths of equality and inborn rights — and creation and perpetuation of a nation committed to those truths.
Our nation moved closer to achieving our founding self-evident truths at the expense of a bloody Civil War in which an estimated 625,000 were killed but which resulted in constitutional amendments abolishing slavery, granting citizenship to former slaves, guaranteeing equal protection of the law to all citizens, and ensuring the right to vote to all citizens regardless of race. Roughly a century after the Civil War, further steps toward becoming the nation true to our foundational acknowledgment were taken through passage and enforcement of federal civil-rights legislation that outlawed racial segregation and racial discrimination in the areas of housing, education and access to public services and accommodations.
We continue to confront obstacles on the unending trek to become a more perfect union true to the Declaration’s self-evident truths for which so many of our countrymen and -women so notably risked so much in 1776, from 1861 to 1865, and in the middle of the 20th century — and for which fellow citizens strive in ways large and small every single day. Today’s and tomorrow’s hurdles can be overcome if we unite around our founding values and discard distractions urged by those who preach division for purposes of their own petty, personal ambitions and power.
The Declaration’s words are the proper foundation and perfect justification for effective police reform. In our times of George Floyd and too many other such tragedies, our nation’s founding self-evident truths set the path for improvement. We can appreciate and support the overwhelming numbers of police who honorably serve day in and day out and at the same time insist that injustices be eliminated and that perpetrators be held accountable. We can recognize claims about being anti-police and finger pointing about “critical race theory” for the demagogic fearmongering they are. If all men are created equal and born with the right to life and liberty, then situations such as suffered by Mr. Floyd cannot be tolerated.
The Declaration’s words support rational immigration reform and contradict efforts to portray people from other nations as boogeymen. Our country has always been strengthened by immigrants who have come here to make better lives and become citizens. Yet we have allowed our elected representatives to turn immigration into a perpetual political issue rather than insisting that it be fixed. Nothing could be more in line with our Declaration’s words than a rational immigration system that simultaneously respects inalienable rights of life and liberty, secures our borders and rejects racial prejudice.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.” Those words precisely and clearly state the genuine beliefs of the huge, huge majority of Americans. They have been this country’s guiding light for nearly a quarter of a millennium’s striving to achieve that goal. As much as ever, we now must be true to them and elect representatives who will faithfully follow their guidance.