Paloucek: Stay true to our founding values

Our nation moved closer to achieving our founding self-evident truths at the expense of a bloody Civil War in which an estimated 625,000 were killed but which resulted in constitutional amendments abolishing slavery, granting citizenship to former slaves, guaranteeing equal protection of the law to all citizens, and ensuring the right to vote to all citizens regardless of race. Roughly a century after the Civil War, further steps toward becoming the nation true to our foundational acknowledgment were taken through passage and enforcement of federal civil-rights legislation that outlawed racial segregation and racial discrimination in the areas of housing, education and access to public services and accommodations.

We continue to confront obstacles on the unending trek to become a more perfect union true to the Declaration’s self-evident truths for which so many of our countrymen and -women so notably risked so much in 1776, from 1861 to 1865, and in the middle of the 20th century — and for which fellow citizens strive in ways large and small every single day. Today’s and tomorrow’s hurdles can be overcome if we unite around our founding values and discard distractions urged by those who preach division for purposes of their own petty, personal ambitions and power.