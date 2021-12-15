Paloucek: The best gift we can give each other

Here is a suggestion for a gift that will not be found in stores and is best if delivered with constancy throughout the year. And there is no time like the holidays to climb aboard. Here it is: Give one another the benefit of the doubt. Until proven otherwise, act on the assumption that others are well intentioned. Discover what can be accomplished when the focus is on the merits of a question rather than the identities of the individuals or groups involved.

Imagine a political system in which Democrats started from the genuine acknowledgment that Republicans really want what is good for the country, and Republicans used the same jumping-off point when dealing with Democrats. This gift has truth going for it; the vast majority of members of both major American political parties want the United States and its citizens to prosper and succeed. Political ideologies may differ on what prosperity and success look like and the path to get there, but the idea that any responsible person wants to destroy or harm the country is nonsense. Energy and resources burned on calling into question the intentions of political opponents are not only wasted, they are counterproductive. What a gift it would be if political debate was laser-focused on figuring out how to solve problems rather than dominated by demonizing those of the other political party.