Paloucek: The best gift we can give each other

As Christmas and year-end holidays approach, the quest for delivering the perfect gift becomes more urgent. Many count the number of shopping days left. But even for those best gifts, which are not bought, deadlines loom.
Here is a suggestion for a gift that will not be found in stores and is best if delivered with constancy throughout the year. And there is no time like the holidays to climb aboard. Here it is: Give one another the benefit of the doubt. Until proven otherwise, act on the assumption that others are well intentioned. Discover what can be accomplished when the focus is on the merits of a question rather than the identities of the individuals or groups involved.
Imagine a political system in which Democrats started from the genuine acknowledgment that Republicans really want what is good for the country, and Republicans used the same jumping-off point when dealing with Democrats. This gift has truth going for it; the vast majority of members of both major American political parties want the United States and its citizens to prosper and succeed. Political ideologies may differ on what prosperity and success look like and the path to get there, but the idea that any responsible person wants to destroy or harm the country is nonsense. Energy and resources burned on calling into question the intentions of political opponents are not only wasted, they are counterproductive. What a gift it would be if political debate was laser-focused on figuring out how to solve problems rather than dominated by demonizing those of the other political party.
In North Platte area politics, we are seeing actual results of giving one another the benefit of the doubt instead of starting by assuming the worst.
The editorial in Sunday’s Telegraph touched on many recent civic improvements: redevelopment of the Canteen District, renovation of the old mall into a modern retail-and-residence vision called District 177, development along the interstate, the ongoing planning that is hoped will soon be Sustainable Beef’s plant, and the potential for an industrial rail park near Hershey. Improvements to our parks and path system and the myriad advances around housing could be added to that list and still be far from exhaustive of progress happening right here. It is hard to imagine any single of those items even getting off the ground in the environment of suspicion and negativity that dominated local governance only a decade ago.
When an idea is greeted primarily by proclamations of all the reasons why it will not work — why it should not even be tried — there is very little chance for progress. But when the vast majority of a population gets behind figuring out a way to solve a problem, a fix can occur. When public-policy considerations take into account only the short-term cost involved in the startup, it is impossible to implement programs that require long-term implementation to generate return. When the town square’s loudest voices insist that our futures must rise and fall only on market forces — that any public incentive or financial involvement dips into a forbidden world of “picking winners and losers” — stagnation is all but inevitable.
Change is constant. In order for the change to be positive, optimism is a helpful start. We can sit on our hands complaining about changes we would like to see happen, ignoring the reality that a situation which has existed for decades is not going to spontaneously get better by itself; or we can change our approach to the situation, take a leap of faith and trust one another, and do something. That is what has been happening here, and the improvement to our community, the palpable sense that we are going the right direction, has a momentum that is contagious.
So as a gift to ourselves and one another, let’s keep this going in North Platte and Lincoln County. And let’s help it spread. Reject the urgings of those who insist that improvement of conditions for some means taking away something from others. Volunteer to help out a good cause and donate time and dollars to charities that help those in need. If you see a problem that you think can be solved, jump in with both feet. Knowing in your heart that good change can happen is the starting point for bringing it to reality.
Happy holidays.