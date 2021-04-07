Paloucek: The obvious fit for North Platte

When seeking community improvement, it is important to keep in front of mind the essence of the place sought to be improved. North Platte is a small city in the heart of farm and ranch country. We are blessed with the presence of Bailey Yard and are a hub for medical, professional, financial, retail, transportation and entertainment businesses serving the area. All provide vital jobs to our friends and neighbors and play significantly in the economic health of North Platte. But, like much of this state where one in four jobs depends on the agricultural industry, farming and ranching are the lifeblood of our town and area.

So when thinking about bringing more good jobs to our community, developing industry to bolster and expand opportunities, and encouraging investment in the area, value-added agriculture businesses are a natural. We are a gateway to the Sandhills, one of the most fantastic natural areas for raising cattle that exists. We are smack dab in the middle of some of the world’s most productive farm ground for growing corn and other cattle feed. We are surrounded by feedlots where cattle are fattened. Our position on the U.P. line, Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 83 provides top-notch transportation access. We raise cattle here, we feed cattle here, and we can transport anything from here.