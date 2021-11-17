Paloucek: Threatening elected officials is reprehensible

We are all too regularly hearing about an ugly side effect of the tribal partisanship that sadly is dominating our politics at all levels. Some individuals unhappy with votes and decisions made by elected representatives are communicating threats of violence against those officials. To the extent that those threatening actions are criminal, they need to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Equally important, such intimidations must be condemned by all of our responsible citizenry: Republican, Democrat, Independent and apolitical alike must reject this cowardly extremism in a single, clear voice. Threats of violence have no legitimate place in our democratic republic system of governance.
Attempting to influence public decision making by resorting to violence is abhorrent to the very idea that we elect, by majority vote, representatives who will study issues and use their best judgment to make decisions. If we are unhappy with those decisions, we will pick someone else next election. That is the system our founders established, the system that President Lincoln called “government of the people, by the people, for the people.” It is the system that, for nearly 2½ centuries, has served as the best protector of individual liberties and collective societal interests that mankind has known.
Threatening violent action against elected officials is a resort to mob rule. It is an unsupportable insistence that might makes right, regardless of the rule of law. It was the large-scale collection of such attitudes that produced the violence and destruction of this country’s Civil War. It was the foundation of the Jan. 6 overrunning and vandalism and attacks on police and security officers at the nation’s Capitol. It is poison in a body politic based on democratic selection of representatives to do the responsible work of governance.
We have recently witnessed such craven attacks against Republican members of Congress who voted in favor of the infrastructure bill that was signed into law by President Biden on Monday. One of those members was Nebraska 2nd District Congressman Don Bacon. The irrational nature of these threats is illustrated by the knowledge that, had former President Trump managed to get the same infrastructure bill before Congress, Republican representatives would have been condemned if they voted against it. Regardless of that bit of illogic, threatening an elected official strikes at the core of representative democracy.
Perhaps more disturbing are threats being made against members of school boards that, in some instances, have devolved into physical confrontations. The politicization of the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigation strategies adopted by school districts has brought out the worst in some constituencies. It is hard to imagine anything more discouraging to concepts of responsible governance than the threats that have been made against school board members who are using their best judgment to protect student and teacher health in the face of this unprecedented pandemic. Fortunately, resorts to such corrosive action have not been reported in our community. We must remain vigilant to ensure that they do not. Part of that vigilance is speaking out against those atrocities occurring elsewhere.
If we allow threats against elected officials to go unchecked, much less to succeed, our system of governance cannot long survive. If our representatives are left unprotected against those threatening violence, soon the only people seeking election will be members of the mob who are willing to resort to such threats. At that point, authoritarianism has prevailed over responsible representation.
Edmund Burke was an Irish statesman and political philosopher at the time of our country’s revolution, and his thinking was a significant influence on many of our Founding Fathers. Burke made the following observation about an elected official’s obligation to his constituency: “Your representative owes you, not his industry only, but his judgment; and he betrays instead of serving you if he sacrifices it to your opinion.”
We elect by majority vote those we trust to make solid decisions on our behalf. We will not always agree with the decisions our representatives make. But we must always insist that violence and threats have no place in public decision making. To tolerate even a hint of such improper influence is a betrayal of the legacy of self-governance for which so many have sacrificed so much.