Paloucek: Threatening elected officials is reprehensible

We are all too regularly hearing about an ugly side effect of the tribal partisanship that sadly is dominating our politics at all levels. Some individuals unhappy with votes and decisions made by elected representatives are communicating threats of violence against those officials. To the extent that those threatening actions are criminal, they need to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Equally important, such intimidations must be condemned by all of our responsible citizenry: Republican, Democrat, Independent and apolitical alike must reject this cowardly extremism in a single, clear voice. Threats of violence have no legitimate place in our democratic republic system of governance.

Attempting to influence public decision making by resorting to violence is abhorrent to the very idea that we elect, by majority vote, representatives who will study issues and use their best judgment to make decisions. If we are unhappy with those decisions, we will pick someone else next election. That is the system our founders established, the system that President Lincoln called “government of the people, by the people, for the people.” It is the system that, for nearly 2½ centuries, has served as the best protector of individual liberties and collective societal interests that mankind has known.