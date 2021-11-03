Paloucek: Together, we can do more

An individual, acting alone, can eke out a subsistence. Through some combination of gardening, gathering and hunting, it is still theoretically possible to get by alone. But most have long since abandoned the idea of undertaking that level of burden to barely survive. Probably since people first began to gather, there has been recognition that some desired outcomes are more effectively and efficiently accomplished through working together.

A beneficial system of streets and roadways is far more easily achieved through cooperative efforts of large numbers of people rather than the singular, hit-and-miss exertions of a few private individuals. Education is, generally speaking, better accomplished through a community’s collective efforts than by parents’ working separately with their own children. Effective policing, adequate fire protection and a public safety net are unimaginable without people coming together around common interests.

Yes, there is still room to debate about what shared interests ought to be taken up by which group of private people or interests or governmental or public body. The U.S. Constitution was among the first in our country’s efforts to establish a rule of law addressing those questions. As much as anything, the Constitution was adopted to eliminate the unworkable situation in which 13 states were each establishing their own currencies, postal services, armed forces, border taxes and relations with foreign countries. The Constitution delineates what powers the federal government has and which are held by the states. State constitutions and statutes mark out similar lines between state and local governing and private bodies. Interaction among private entities is the subject of public statute, private agreement, custom and common law. Without question, legitimate discussion can and should occur about where a particular power resides and how such power ought to be exercised, if at all.