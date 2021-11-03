Paloucek: Together, we can do more

An individual, acting alone, can eke out a subsistence. Through some combination of gardening, gathering and hunting, it is still theoretically possible to get by alone. But most have long since abandoned the idea of undertaking that level of burden to barely survive. Probably since people first began to gather, there has been recognition that some desired outcomes are more effectively and efficiently accomplished through working together.
A beneficial system of streets and roadways is far more easily achieved through cooperative efforts of large numbers of people rather than the singular, hit-and-miss exertions of a few private individuals. Education is, generally speaking, better accomplished through a community’s collective efforts than by parents’ working separately with their own children. Effective policing, adequate fire protection and a public safety net are unimaginable without people coming together around common interests.
Yes, there is still room to debate about what shared interests ought to be taken up by which group of private people or interests or governmental or public body. The U.S. Constitution was among the first in our country’s efforts to establish a rule of law addressing those questions. As much as anything, the Constitution was adopted to eliminate the unworkable situation in which 13 states were each establishing their own currencies, postal services, armed forces, border taxes and relations with foreign countries. The Constitution delineates what powers the federal government has and which are held by the states. State constitutions and statutes mark out similar lines between state and local governing and private bodies. Interaction among private entities is the subject of public statute, private agreement, custom and common law. Without question, legitimate discussion can and should occur about where a particular power resides and how such power ought to be exercised, if at all.
It is in just that sort of dialogue that important decisions are made about what we are going to undertake together, or not. Our country’s very existence depended upon such exchanges and compromises. After repeated failures to effectively address slavery resulted in the incredible destruction of the Civil War, advances on voting and civil rights were accomplished by debate that brought enough people together to pass federal civil rights legislation. Roads and bridges are constructed using public funds at the direction of representatives of the people who use those roads and bridges. Communities collect taxes from their citizens to pay teachers, police officers and firefighters. Together we build courthouses from public funds and churches from congregations’ funds. Friends and neighbors recognize the obligation to care for community members who need help and construct public and private services aimed at making sure that our brothers and sisters are not starving and have an adequate roof over their heads.
We acknowledge the reality that some problems now require international solutions. Pollution and pandemics do not notice nations’ borders. The 20th century’s world wars spawned international alliances and organizations that have produced decades of relative peace. We currently struggle with the threat of international terrorism and know that isolation does not work, that geographic separation is no longer foolproof protection, that any real solution is to be found in working together across national boundaries.
Sadly, history teaches that people can be temporarily misled, rallied to calls of division, pitted “us against them,” frightened by imaginary boogeymen, and deceived by real and make-believe grievance. Leaders who advocate division are, in time, recognized as the infamous villains they always are and have been.
History’s heroes are those who understand the necessity of collaborative action to address societal problems and work to bring people and institutions together to advance common causes. Our Founding Fathers established a constitutional republic in which the governed were allowed a collective say in who would represent them in government. Even amid the horrors of the Civil War, President Lincoln knew that our common future depended upon us coming together to bind up the nation’s wounds. The Greatest Generation together faced danger and sacrifice to defeat fascism and imperialism. Martin Luther King Jr. and thousands joined in nonviolence to make clear the evils of racism. They all brought people together around common interests. And, to paraphrase Dr. King, they produced meaningful, positive change that bent the moral universe’s long arc toward justice.