Paloucek: Truth essential to preserve U.S.

“A lie told often enough becomes the truth.”
— Vladimir Lenin
Perhaps that observation attributed to Lenin is actually the prescription for poisoning democracy. After all, our nation was born by “declaring these truths to be self-evident.” If our country’s life sprung from an acknowledgment that certain truths were beyond question, might not lies be the genesis of her demise?
Lenin was a Russian revolutionary partly responsible for the fall of the Russian czarist monarchy in the early 20th century and establishment of the Soviet Union in the years following World War I. In 1917, he became the head of government of Soviet Russia and, in 1922, of the Soviet Union; he held both positions until his death in 1924. Lenin established a single-party, dictatorial regime dedicated to dissemination of Marxist communism that was responsible for widespread political repression, violent subjugation and mass killings. Lenin laid the groundwork for Joseph Stalin’s atrocities, including the deaths of an estimated 9 million people. Lenin’s repeated lies which “became the truth” are the root of many of the evils of the 20th century.
On this day of the inauguration of Joe Biden as our 46th president, we starkly confront the validity of Lenin’s remark. We are acutely aware of the danger “a lie told often enough” presents to our nearly quarter-millennium-old representative democracy.
Fresh in our minds are the scenes of the despicable and seditious trespass, vandalism, destruction, violence, injury and death inflicted at our nation’s Capitol two weeks ago. Visible this day on the streets of Washington, D.C., are the lawful forces arrayed to ensure not just President Biden’s installation as the constitutionally elected head of our national government but the continuance of that very government itself.
Sights such as we have been subjected to in the wane of Donald Trump’s single-term presidency have not been seen in Washington, D.C., since the British burned the Capitol during the War of 1812 and militarization of D.C. during the Civil War.
The “lie told often enough” that has produced the current unrest is Trump’s baseless assertion that he, not Biden, won the election. Trump primed the pump for the lie for months before the election, repeatedly claiming that only fraud would prevent his winning.
Before and after the election, Trump lied more, ascribing nefarious intentions to voting procedures that were adopted to make voting safer in light of the contagious virus that has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans.
Since the election, Trump has continued with the lie, refusing to accept the reality of Biden’s victory by more than 7 million in the popular vote and 74 Electoral College votes. More than 60 court cases have, without exception, found zero support for Trump’s lie. Election official after election official has confirmed the validity of the vote tallies. Still Trump lies that the election was stolen.
To believe Trump’s lie, one must swallow the idea that thousands of election officials and workers across many states and political affiliations conspired to commit felonious election fraud, that courts across the country are complicit in the scheme, that all this happened without leaving a shred of credible evidence to prove it. But the lie continues to be told often. It is amplified by politicians’ fear of crossing Trump and desire to appeal to Trump’s supporters, by the general polarization existing in our country, by distrust of traditional media.
For some the lie was told often enough that it became the truth. Some of those defiled the Capitol two weeks ago. They rejected the rule of law and resorted to mob rule where might makes right.
The declaration of self-evident truths was our nation’s wellspring. Our founders were children of the Age of Reason, committed to fact-based decision-making. They established our democratic republic, confident that it presented the best opportunity for self-governance. But a democratic republic depends on citizens’ trusting that candidates who receive the most votes win elections. Lies aimed at destroying that trust are as dangerous as they are appalling.
Seeking to breed distrust in elections by resorting to Lenin’s tactic of often-repeated lies is nothing less than an attack on our government and country, an attack that became concrete in the violence at the Capitol 14 days ago.