Paloucek: Truth essential to preserve U.S.

Fresh in our minds are the scenes of the despicable and seditious trespass, vandalism, destruction, violence, injury and death inflicted at our nation’s Capitol two weeks ago. Visible this day on the streets of Washington, D.C., are the lawful forces arrayed to ensure not just President Biden’s installation as the constitutionally elected head of our national government but the continuance of that very government itself.

Sights such as we have been subjected to in the wane of Donald Trump’s single-term presidency have not been seen in Washington, D.C., since the British burned the Capitol during the War of 1812 and militarization of D.C. during the Civil War.

The “lie told often enough” that has produced the current unrest is Trump’s baseless assertion that he, not Biden, won the election. Trump primed the pump for the lie for months before the election, repeatedly claiming that only fraud would prevent his winning.

Before and after the election, Trump lied more, ascribing nefarious intentions to voting procedures that were adopted to make voting safer in light of the contagious virus that has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans.