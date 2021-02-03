Paloucek: Unicam’s secret votes on leaders should continue

As it does every two years, Nebraska’s Unicameral recently adopted the rules that will govern its operational procedures for this Legislature. And again this year, the use of secret balloting to select committee chairs was a subject of debate that occasionally became heated. In the end, state senators voted 30-19 to continue electing committee chairs by secret ballot — a practice that has been followed since the 1970s.
As typically occurs as part of the deliberation, senators who disfavor the secret ballots assert that the law requires all votes to be publicly recorded. In fact, the applicable portion of the Nebraska Constitution, Article III, Section 11, says legislative votes and business are to be open and public except those that “may require secrecy” or “ought to be kept secret.” If a senator or citizen genuinely believed that picking committee chairs by secret ballot for the last half a century was unconstitutional or legally impermissible, it seems likely that question would have been brought for decision in a courtroom rather than just being shouted about on the floor of the Unicameral and asserted in opinion pieces.
The truth is that there is nothing legally or constitutionally suspect in our Legislature’s use of a nonpublic vote by its members to organize its own leadership, including the selection of committee chairs. But that reality does not answer the question of whether the secret ballot process is the best way to pick those leaders.
Certainly, transparency is an important and desirable characteristic of our representative democracy. Generally speaking, constituencies ought to know how their elected representatives vote on matters of public interest. No informed observer could rationally dispute that the leadership of the Unicameral’s committees is a matter of significant public interest. Particularly in our one-house legislature, the committee system is integral to the development and progression of legislation, and chairpersons wield considerable influence over the workings of their committees. There is more than just a little merit to the idea that state senators should be accountable to the citizenry for their votes on selection of committee chairs.
On the other hand, George Norris’ vision for success in our unique single-house legislature has its foundation on the principal of nonpartisanship, the idea that public policy decisions should be made on substantive considerations rather than a lining up by political affiliation.
During this year’s rules debate, many thoughtful and well-respected Republican senators supported secret-ballot selection of committee chairs as the only way to prevent brass-knuckle political partisanship from dominating the voting to the detriment of good leadership. Prominent among those Republicans was Norfolk Sen. Mike Flood — most recently elected in 2020 — whose service as speaker of the Unicameral from 2007 to 2013 was praised across traditional geographic and partisan separations. Republican Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward agreed with Flood, saying, “It shouldn’t be about who’s a Democrat and who’s a Republican. It should be about who has the best qualifications to lead.”
Nebraska has recently experienced all too much of the negative impact hardball political partisanship can wreak on thoughtful, informed, conscientious representation. One need recall no more than Pete Ricketts’ use of his political popularity and a few spoonsful from the ocean that is his family’s fortune to successfully sustain campaigns against senators who failed to support his vetoes on death penalty and tax legislation.
Edmund Burke, an 18th century Irish statesman and philosopher whose ideas and writings loomed large in the thinking of our country’s founders, observed: “Your representative owes you not his industry only, but his judgment; and he betrays instead of serving you if he sacrifices it to your opinion.” Sadly, we are of an era in which reasonable, respectable Republican Nebraska state senators fear that partisan political pressure may result in their or their colleagues’ voting the party line rather than their best judgment, that the benefit to Unicameral leadership determined by secret ballot outweighs the detriment to representative transparency.
Even more sadly, given current predominance of citizens’ insistence that their opinions, well-informed and otherwise, reign and elected officials’ too-often concession to that abomination of the principles of representative democracy, it is easy to agree that secret ballot selection of committee chairs is the better way to go about it.