Paloucek: Unicam’s secret votes on leaders should continue

As it does every two years, Nebraska’s Unicameral recently adopted the rules that will govern its operational procedures for this Legislature. And again this year, the use of secret balloting to select committee chairs was a subject of debate that occasionally became heated. In the end, state senators voted 30-19 to continue electing committee chairs by secret ballot — a practice that has been followed since the 1970s.

As typically occurs as part of the deliberation, senators who disfavor the secret ballots assert that the law requires all votes to be publicly recorded. In fact, the applicable portion of the Nebraska Constitution, Article III, Section 11, says legislative votes and business are to be open and public except those that “may require secrecy” or “ought to be kept secret.” If a senator or citizen genuinely believed that picking committee chairs by secret ballot for the last half a century was unconstitutional or legally impermissible, it seems likely that question would have been brought for decision in a courtroom rather than just being shouted about on the floor of the Unicameral and asserted in opinion pieces.