Paloucek: ‘Us’ vs. ‘them’ isn’t reality

Sadly, social media and the million-mile-an-hour approach to “communication” that dominate modern society leave little room for nuance much less thoughtfulness. The imperative is to keep people mindlessly screeching at one another through hollow cyberspace, to keep eyes glued to phone screens, to keep tempting users into clicks, to keep fingers scrolling endlessly and always downward. Seemingly everything — everything — must be at one extreme or the other.
If we are to believe all the shouting, virtual and otherwise, we are either for a complete shutdown or for the Wild West when it comes to COVID-19. We are either for a complete governmental takeover of all private property and production or for unfettered economic survival of the fittest. We are either for complete abolition of traditional police forces or for whatever-goes “law and order” no matter the brutality. We are either Republican and believe all Democrats are traitorous defilers of American principles or vice versa. Whatever the issue, cause, person or group, seemingly there can be no middle ground, no compromise, no conciliation; it is only yes or no, good or evil, all or nothing. Apparently, we must scatter to the edges, never once contemplating that the best solutions may be found in the places between.
Still, despite what may be on Twitter, political commercials or even Facebook, almost all of us are well-intentioned, care about our neighbors, are patriotic, and want things to be better.
Pretty much everyone concedes that COVID-19 numbers are escalating at alarming rates and that mediation efforts such as social distancing, face coverings, crowd avoidance and sound hygiene practices need stepped up while we await availability of the coming vaccines. And almost everyone concedes that the fallout associated with imposing restrictions must be part of the equation when communities decide what must be done to reduce infection and death.
The most “liberal” people I know eagerly acknowledge that capitalism works and socialism does not; the most “conservative,” that there is a proper role for government in providing public services and a safety net. There are those on the outer fringes of the political spectrum, but they are the exception.
The absolute fact that the vast majority of our police serve with integrity, courage and honor does not require police brutality to be tolerated. We can simultaneously wholeheartedly support our men and women in blue and adamantly insist that the senseless viciousness inflicted upon George Floyd and too many others becomes a thing of the past.
No political party has a monopoly on patriotism. Republicans and Democrats alike believe and support the United States’ founding principles. Despite the overheated rhetoric we have suffered in the recent election cycle, members of the opposing political party do not hate our country no matter how much you might disagree with them on issues.
We know all of this. Arguments embedded in extreme positions rarely advance any cause; such disputes almost always make things worse. Thoughtful people of good will can sincerely reach completely opposite but equally justifiable conclusions on genuine issues of public policy. Disagreeing without being disagreeable remains a real thing, not just a quaint notion of times gone by. Individual and collective progress occurs when people focus on the merits of issues, address the facts, learn from history, presume that others are acting in good faith unless proven otherwise, and debate issues respectfully and without resort to inflammatory language, name calling, demagoguery or divisive labeling.
Can we pry our way free from the cocooning poison spooling from our phones long enough to remember that largely we share the interests and priorities of our neighbors — locally, nationally, globally? To thoughtfully talk to one another? We want better tomorrows for our kids. Decency, courtesy, graciousness and integrity matter. Keeping an eye on the most important of our common principles helps filter the toxicity discharging from sources whose interests are to divide us for whatever reason — more clicks, more votes, more money, more power. Can we resist the inexplicable urge to wallow in — to just sink to the bottom of — the cyber cesspools overflowing with the sludge of virtual-world charlatans bent on fomenting disunion? Can we seek out and believe the truth?
Can we be that promised land where all people are created equal, where we are able to respect and even learn from those who may not be just like us, and where we rightfully reject imposters insisting that we must separate into groups of “us” and “them”?
