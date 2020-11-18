Paloucek: ‘Us’ vs. ‘them’ isn’t reality

Sadly, social media and the million-mile-an-hour approach to “communication” that dominate modern society leave little room for nuance much less thoughtfulness. The imperative is to keep people mindlessly screeching at one another through hollow cyberspace, to keep eyes glued to phone screens, to keep tempting users into clicks, to keep fingers scrolling endlessly and always downward. Seemingly everything — everything — must be at one extreme or the other.

If we are to believe all the shouting, virtual and otherwise, we are either for a complete shutdown or for the Wild West when it comes to COVID-19. We are either for a complete governmental takeover of all private property and production or for unfettered economic survival of the fittest. We are either for complete abolition of traditional police forces or for whatever-goes “law and order” no matter the brutality. We are either Republican and believe all Democrats are traitorous defilers of American principles or vice versa. Whatever the issue, cause, person or group, seemingly there can be no middle ground, no compromise, no conciliation; it is only yes or no, good or evil, all or nothing. Apparently, we must scatter to the edges, never once contemplating that the best solutions may be found in the places between.