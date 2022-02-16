Paloucek: What Greatest Generation knew about freedom

Perhaps what is most extraordinary about the servicemen’s accounts in that book are just how representative they are of the nearly universal stories of sacrifice that are echoed in the lives of those we are blessed to remember as the Greatest Generation. Likely any town of any size in our nation was filled with young men who volunteered to serve and whose similar stories could fill more books. Here, we are well aware of the amazing accomplishment of the North Platte Canteen. And across the country, food and supplies were rationed, people purchased war bonds, and families worried about and prayed for the sons who had been sent into harm’s way. Everyone rallied to the nation’s banner, no matter how intense the hardship or how steep the climb.

It is hard to avoid comparisons between the united response of the Greatest Generation to World War II and our recent experience of a divided citizenry’s polarized reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eighty years ago, our parents, grandparents and great-grandparents selflessly and significantly sacrificed across the board. They came together, combined to defeat the threat of Nazism and fascism in Europe and imperialism in Asia. They gave up and gave away things they wanted and sometimes needed in order to support the war effort. They lost their boys to the cause.