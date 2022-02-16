Paloucek: What Greatest Generation knew about freedom

Nine years ago, Dad loaned me a book called “Sterling Heroes of World War II.” Published in 2012, it was written by Dr. John Elliff, a longtime eye surgeon in northeast Colorado, and edited by Denny Dressman, a career journalist. The book is a compilation of interviews of 36 World War II veterans from near the town of Sterling, Colorado, providing the book its title pun. As we are from that area, several of the interviews were of men Dad or I knew, or whose children we knew, amplifying our curiosities.
“Sterling Heroes” is no gleaming literary accomplishment, but it does invaluably preserve the firsthand histories of these members of our country’s Greatest Generation’s service. More poignantly, the book reveals a unanimously common thread among all these heroes’ stories: their overwhelmingly enthusiastic insistence to volunteer their service to their country. The United States put out its call to citizens, and these men, most in their late teens or early 20s at the time, eagerly responded. On the heels of the economic deprivations of the Great Depression, these young adults selflessly volunteered to put their well-being and lives on the line for their country — because their country asked. Over 400,000 of them made the ultimate sacrifice, and multiples of that number suffered physical or mental injuries that impacted them as long as they lived.
Perhaps what is most extraordinary about the servicemen’s accounts in that book are just how representative they are of the nearly universal stories of sacrifice that are echoed in the lives of those we are blessed to remember as the Greatest Generation. Likely any town of any size in our nation was filled with young men who volunteered to serve and whose similar stories could fill more books. Here, we are well aware of the amazing accomplishment of the North Platte Canteen. And across the country, food and supplies were rationed, people purchased war bonds, and families worried about and prayed for the sons who had been sent into harm’s way. Everyone rallied to the nation’s banner, no matter how intense the hardship or how steep the climb.
It is hard to avoid comparisons between the united response of the Greatest Generation to World War II and our recent experience of a divided citizenry’s polarized reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eighty years ago, our parents, grandparents and great-grandparents selflessly and significantly sacrificed across the board. They came together, combined to defeat the threat of Nazism and fascism in Europe and imperialism in Asia. They gave up and gave away things they wanted and sometimes needed in order to support the war effort. They lost their boys to the cause.
Now, some of us assert that “individual freedom” provides some exemption from a mask requirement aimed at reducing the spread of an infectious disease that has claimed more than 900,000 American lives. Or that the imposition of a COVID vaccine requirement — no different from the many requirements that have long been part of our lives since vaccines were developed to eradicate smallpox, polio and numerous other deadly diseases — is to be resisted as some authoritarian power grab. We, the fortunate beneficiaries of the enormous sacrifices of the Greatest Generation, cannot be inconvenienced to wear a mask or troubled to get vaccinated? Really?
There was no social media 80 years ago. Those of the Greatest Generation did not spend hours every day staring at phone screens, immersing themselves in unthinking echo chambers designed to rile emotions to ensure endless scrolling and clicking without concern for facts or rationality. They knew they did not know everything and had the humility to trust those who had expertise in areas they did not. They elected responsible statesmen who would tell them hard truths and lead them on necessary paths; there was little audience for disingenuous carnival barkers spewing whatever hate and undeliverable promises polled likely to garner votes. There were not endless media outlets concerned only with how to get the most eyes on their product regardless of truth.
The Greatest Generation understood that freedom is not doing whatever one wants regardless of the consequences to others and society. Our parents, their parents and their parents knew that freedom is anchored in obligation, responsibility and sacrifice; they strived for the satisfaction of knowing that their conduct contributed to a good that was greater than any personal gratification. Oh, that our easy access to so much information will grant us the wisdom and grace of the Greatest Generation.