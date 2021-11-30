Paloucek: Who benefits from division?

When we think rationally, each one of us knows that virtually all problems of any complexity can be approached from dozens of angles and that no proposed solution is foolproof or guaranteed. Common sense tells us that implementing one fix is not the end of solving a problem; instead, steps are taken, results are monitored, and adjustments are made based on what outcomes are being observed.

So why do we allow ourselves to be talked into perceiving every issue as an all-or-nothing proposition, every compromise as a gutless abandonment of principle, every question as being answerable only with a yes or no?

The reasons why, or at least very strong hints, are likely to be found by understanding who benefits when we the people treat matters of public policy as consisting of a taking up of two sides in which one group represents truth and purity and the other evil and darkness. The most obvious groups benefiting from that mindset are partisan politicians.