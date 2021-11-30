Paloucek: Who benefits from division?

When we think rationally, each one of us knows that virtually all problems of any complexity can be approached from dozens of angles and that no proposed solution is foolproof or guaranteed. Common sense tells us that implementing one fix is not the end of solving a problem; instead, steps are taken, results are monitored, and adjustments are made based on what outcomes are being observed.
So why do we allow ourselves to be talked into perceiving every issue as an all-or-nothing proposition, every compromise as a gutless abandonment of principle, every question as being answerable only with a yes or no?
The reasons why, or at least very strong hints, are likely to be found by understanding who benefits when we the people treat matters of public policy as consisting of a taking up of two sides in which one group represents truth and purity and the other evil and darkness. The most obvious groups benefiting from that mindset are partisan politicians.
For example, if you are an elected Republican official from Nebraska with future political ambitions, your life is made much easier if you can convince your constituents that the Republican Party is in favor of — and the Democratic Party is against — freedom, apple pie and the American way. The other side of that coin is that if you are an elected Democrat from New York with the same motivations, you just flip the party names in the “who is for what” sloganeering.
Perhaps this “us against them” approach is effective when it comes to campaigning for election. Without doubt, the ability of our political system to effectively address matters of public policy is harmed when citizens vote based only on political party affiliation. Yet we seem intent upon pushing our representative democracy to its breaking point through our own willingness to be manipulated by partisan association.
Two weeks ago, the University of Nebraska released the initial steps of its “Journey Toward Anti-Racism and Racial Equity.” Term-limited Gov. Pete Ricketts and declared candidate for governor Jim Pillen raised a commotion over NU’s plan, proclaiming it, in Ricketts’ words, “will pit people against each other by conditioning everyone to see others through the lens of race.” Retired vice admiral, former superintendent of the Naval Academy and current NU President Ted Carter noted, “I believe most Nebraskans agree we can do more to make our state, our university, a more welcoming and accessible place for all.”
It does not get much more stark than that.
Our university president, a respected Naval Academy and military leader, with a track record of success as a military and educational leader, supports NU’s plan as promoting racial diversity and equity. Our outgoing governor with obvious ambitions for future political office — Ricketts — and a candidate for the governor’s office — Pillen — loudly proclaim that the plan will aggravate racism.
Carter is the leader of an institution of learning trying to address the complex social issue of race in a productive fashion. Ricketts and Pillen see an opportunity to create division which they expect will inure to their personal political advantages.
Hopefully, Ricketts’ and Pillen’s continued demagoguery on race, among the most divisive issues facing society since time immemorial, will go unrewarded. Sadly, appeals to voters’ fears and grievances often find political traction. Tragically, political races are more and more devolving into appeals to the lowest common denominator in which power-hungry opportunists race one another to the bottom of the culture-war sewer.
Addressing thorny issues like race is difficult and painful. Gaining any ground at all requires understanding the horrors of our history around race and an honest assessment of where we are, individually and collectively, on questions of bias and prejudice. Without doubt, racial discrimination has impacted, and continues to impact, current circumstances.
If we are to be consistent with our founding declaration of the self-evident truth that all men are created equal, we must follow the lead being offered by NU President Carter and other university administrators, which acknowledges that moving toward racial equity requires purposeful action. And we must reject the contradictory appeal by Ricketts and Pillen and its foundation of polarized politics.