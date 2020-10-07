Paloucek: Why QGF is worth keeping

If approved, once annual city sales tax revenues reach a certain amount — for the past fiscal year that amount was $7.14 million and that amount increases annually by 2% — half of city sales taxes collected go to the QGF until a maximum of $650,000 is generated or the fiscal year ends. For the last five years, the QGF received roughly $550,000 to $600,000 annually. If not approved, dollars that would have gone to the QGF will simply become part of the city’s general funds.

Why the QGF is important and vital to our community’s economic present and future is no longer subject to speculation or conjecture. North Platte voters in February 2001 and again in November 2010 approved the program, so we have two decades of experience and history as evidence of the QGF’s positive impact and significance on issues of local economic development.

Mostly the QGF means jobs here in our town that provide paychecks to many of our friends and neighbors. In 20 years, the program has aided 475 area businesses with in excess of $6 million. To name a few examples, development in our industrial parks, Hobby Lobby, the Love’s Travel Center, and the gorgeous, ongoing renovation of our historic downtown have all benefited from the QGF. The 475 area businesses are employers that need employees; those are jobs that would otherwise be disappearing or heading elsewhere.