Prepare for the archery turkey season

Archery turkey hunters will be hitting the field March 25 when the spring archery season opens. The season runs until May 31. There is still time to get preseason work done, such as finding public locations to hunt and gaining permission if hunting on private property; then scouting for turkeys, along with practicing shooting and calling skills.

Getting your bow sighted in, making sure everything is working properly and choosing a good broad head are all important factors in the hunt, but don’t forget placement when you are aiming at a turkey. Making the right shot on a turkey with a bow is much different than shooting one with a shotgun and different body positions of a turkey may demand different shot placements with a bow.

A turkey’s body is packed with 4,000 or more feathers in multiple layers. Add muscle, cartilage and bone that provide thick shields of protection and you’ve got a small kill zone for aiming at. Additionally, a turkey’s heart and lungs combined are not much larger than the size of a softball.

Archery hunters should focus on key shot placement areas when shooting at a spring turkey. Back-facing shots can be made by aiming at the back or spine, which will immobilize a turkey quickly. If a tom is in full strut, placing a shot at the vent or base of the tail will hit main organs, putting the bird down.

A straight-on shot should be placed about four inches below the base of the turkey’s neck for a clean kill shot. For broadside shots, aiming at the base of the turkey’s wing at the point where the wing connects to the body is another area that will penetrate vital organs.

Turkey season rules and regulations

During the spring season a person may have three permits. Permits are valid statewide and allow for the taking of one male or bearded female per permit. A small game permit is not required to turkey hunt. A turkey permit and habitat stamp is required. Turkey permits may be purchased at Nebraska Game and Parks permitting offices or online.

Hunters age 12 to 29 must have completed a firearm hunter education course when hunting with a firearm or air gun. Those hunting with archery equipment do not need hunter education.

Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset and it is unlawful to take or attempt to take any turkey perched in a tree before sunrise.

Hunters are encouraged to read all the rules and regulations in the “2022 Turkey Hunting Guide.” Pick up a copy of the “Public Access Atlas,” which is available at local vendors and online at outdoornebraska.org. The atlas shows all the public areas available to hunt turkeys across Nebraska and in Lincoln County.

Consider introducing a youngster to turkey hunting and keep the hunting tradition alive. There is no age limit to hunt turkeys and youth permits are only $8.

Sandhill crane viewing

Sandhill cranes have invaded the Platte River valley in full force and North Platte has many opportunities for those wishing to get a glimpse of these prehistoric birds. While people are encouraged to enjoy the crane migration, remember that these birds are here to put on crucial body fat to continue their journey north to breed.

Please use common sense and courtesy when viewing any wildlife; keep your distance and use bird viewing etiquette by staying in your vehicle and do not trespass on private property.

Viewing areas

Buffalo Bill Ranch State Recreation Area has a pull-off area on the west side near the campground to view cranes as they fly and land in nearby meadows. A 2022 park permit is required at the ranch.

Muskrat Run Wildlife Management Area, located northwest of North Platte, is also a great place to view cranes from. While the birds don’t land in the area itself, hundreds of birds fly treetop high over the open meadows throughout the day and are particularly visible towards sunset. Getting a glimpse of these birds flying overhead is sure to please all bird watchers. For those that want a great experience, a short hike into the wildlife area can be done to see and hear the cranes.

North River Wildlife Management Area, located between North Platte and Hershey, offers a great view of birds in flight as they soar over the Platte River looking for places to roost on the river for the night. Sights and sounds of cranes are very visible at this area. Bird watchers that want to stay in a vehicle can park in the parking area adjacent to the Hershey River bridge on North Hershey Road.

For those that don’t mind a hike, a river blind is available at North River Wildlife Management Area. From Hershey, drive north on North Hershey Road three miles to Wildlife Road, turn right and go almost two miles east on the gravel. The furthest east parking lot on the area’s boundary is marked with signs leading to the blind.

Getting to the blind requires a half-mile hike from the parking lot over mostly level terrain. Signs and solar lights on the path show the way. The blind has room for about eight adults. Crane viewing etiquette is listed in the blind as well as a sign-in sheet for users. No permits are required to use this free blind, but funding for wildlife management areas comes from the purchase of habitat stamps. Stamps cost $30 and are available online at outdoornebraska.org, at the Nebraska Game and Parks office and local vendors. Help keep these public areas available for years to come by purchasing a habitat stamp.

Clear Creek Wildlife Management Area on the west end of Lake McConaughy is another place to view cranes on the wetlands during the day. Cranes rest in the meadow midday between feeding. View cranes spiraling down from great heights in the air as they lose altitude before landing.

All the viewing areas are first-come-first-served. The public should dress accordingly for the weather and abide by crane viewing etiquette.

The North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau has a crane viewing brochure that includes a map of roads that cranes can be seen from in the North Platte area. Using a vehicle as a blind is a good way to watch cranes. Be sure to keep safety in mind when pulling over on roadways. Staying off busy highways and viewing the birds from backroads is best.