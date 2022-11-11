Rep. Adrian Smith: Bills aim to support veterans

Pausing to reflect on the heroic service of the servicemembers in our nation’s history is an important American tradition. Extending recognition for the immeasurable impact our veterans have made through selfless devotion and love for the United States is why we pause each Veterans Day. We can never fully repay those who have put their lives on the line for freedom in America and around the world, but we can work to ensure those who have served and sacrificed have access to the care and benefits they have earned. This is why I have co-sponsored several bills in the House to benefit veterans and improve their quality of life.

One of those bills, the Veterans Agricultural Apprenticeship Act, would direct the U.S. Department of Agriculture to establish a program to provide apprenticeship opportunities to veterans seeking to become farmers or ranchers. Through this program, USDA would work with state-level departments of agriculture to make loans to agriculture producers who mentor veterans who do not have previous experience operating a farm or ranch. The program would offer one-year, interest-free loans designed to be repaid following harvest, and the Government Accountability Office would be required to submit an annual report to Congress on its effectiveness.

One in four jobs in Nebraska is tied to agriculture, and that number is even higher within the 3rd District. I frequently hear from employers about the challenges of the current labor shortage, and this bill is designed to address those needs while also connecting veterans with a path to a successful career in agriculture.

I am also a co-sponsor of the Veterans First Act. This bill would prevent the reallocation of Department of Veterans’ Affairs resources away from American veterans to pay for the Biden administration’s efforts to rescind enforcement of Title 42 health regulations at our southern border. The VA should be only focused on delivering quality care and benefits to the men and women who have served our country — not funding unrelated parts of the president’s political agenda.

While strides have been made, the mental health challenges facing many American veterans is still significant. I believe we should explore innovative ways to support veterans’ mental health, which is why I co-sponsored legislation to establish a service dog therapy pilot program at VA designed to help address the impacts of post-traumatic stress disorder. The pilot program would pair eligible veterans with a service dog to assist in the dog’s training and give eligible veterans the opportunity to adopt the service dog upon completion of the training. The PAWS for Veterans Therapy Act was signed into law Aug. 25, 2021, and I will closely monitor implementation to ensure the program is working as intended.

My grandfather served in the Second World War as a Navy Seabee, and his patriotic dedication remains a driving force in my commitment to public service. We must continue to honor and provide veterans with the support they deserve. This Veterans Day, let us all remember freedom is not free.