Rep. Smith: 2 bills to back America’s finest

Our nation’s law enforcement officers work every day to keep our communities safe. We owe it to these brave individuals to provide them with the resources necessary to do their jobs both safely and securely across America. I stand with our law enforcement officers and thank them for putting their lives on the line. Yet despite their service, there are still calls to “defund the police,” which would leave our communities less safe and drive economic opportunity away from areas that need it most.

I recently co-sponsored crucial legislation to support our police. The Protect and Serve Act provides additional protection for our law enforcement officers by creating an opportunity to pursue enhanced penalties for anyone who targets and purposefully harms any federal, state or local officer. Because criminal manners are typically handled at the state level, these additional penalties apply if an attacker, or an officer, crosses state lines or uses a channel of interstate commerce. There are also increased consequences if a firearm or weapon that traveled in interstate commerce is used in an attack. This bill establishes a penalty of up to 10 years in prison for someone who attacks and injures an officer, with an additional penalty of life in prison for either killing or kidnapping an officer.