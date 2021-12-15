Rick’s Picks, Dec. 16

Nebraska’s fall archery and shotgun turkey seasons are still open. The muzzleloader season is still ongoing. Archery deer season runs until the end of the year. There are fish to be caught. It is a great time to be a hunter and angler in Nebraska.
The end of our little snowstorm last week and warmer temperatures this week have made deer move around more and that has helped hunters. The same seems to be true for turkeys. Hunters are having more success with turkeys as well.
I was in a discussion with an Ogallala hunter and black powder enthusiast recently. He was pondering and asking my opinion on whether there was a need to have a really “primitive” muzzleloading season is Nebraska.
The current muzzleloading season is referred to as “primitive,” but with the advent of contemporary in-line muzzleloading rifles, use of telescopic sights, pelletized powder charges and saboted bullets the only part of the sport that resembles “primitive” hunting is the fact that you have to put the powder and bullet down the barrel from the muzzle end.
His suggestion was to have a special, purely primitive season, using flintlocks only, granular powder, round ball and patch. I must admit, I like the romantic notion of a season like this in which to hunt, but I don’t think we’d ever get a special season for it.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is always looking for a way to take a few more deer to manage herd size — this could help. The NGPC is always looking for a way to generate more revenue. Another special season would require an addition permit to be created and sold. There would only be a subset of the 10,000 hunters that do buy muzzleloader permits, so I don’t think there would be enough interest to get the NGPC to change anything.
However, I could be wrong. I’d be interested in hearing from hunters in the region. Would a flintlock only primitive season be wanted by hunters? Let me know.
Waterfowl hunters have been looking skyward for any new birds coming into the region with the snow. I haven’t seen much to indicate we got an influx of birds. I do have some reports of decent duck hunting along the rivers between Paxton and Ogallala. Hunters report that ducks and geese are using harvested corn fields south and west of North Platte. The majority of ducks and geese are still in the Dakotas. It is going to take more colder weather to push them this way.
Fishing activity is slow in the region, but anglers are catching some fish. Wind more than cold temperatures seems to be the biggest factor for keeping anglers off the water. The latter part of this week is forecast to bring winds too dangerous to be out on the water.
There was some ice forming on area waters last week, but not near enough to begin seriously thinking about ice fishing. It takes cold nights with very little wind to make good ice.
With any ice layer, keep in mind that ice seldom freezes uniformly. It may be a foot thick in one location and only a few inches thick a few feet away. Always be suspicious of any ice until you test it for yourself.
Stay safe, stay warm and have a great weekend outdoors — and don’t get blown away!
— Rick Windham