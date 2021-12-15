Rick’s Picks, Dec. 16

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is always looking for a way to take a few more deer to manage herd size — this could help. The NGPC is always looking for a way to generate more revenue. Another special season would require an addition permit to be created and sold. There would only be a subset of the 10,000 hunters that do buy muzzleloader permits, so I don’t think there would be enough interest to get the NGPC to change anything.

However, I could be wrong. I’d be interested in hearing from hunters in the region. Would a flintlock only primitive season be wanted by hunters? Let me know.

Waterfowl hunters have been looking skyward for any new birds coming into the region with the snow. I haven’t seen much to indicate we got an influx of birds. I do have some reports of decent duck hunting along the rivers between Paxton and Ogallala. Hunters report that ducks and geese are using harvested corn fields south and west of North Platte. The majority of ducks and geese are still in the Dakotas. It is going to take more colder weather to push them this way.