Rick’s Picks, Feb. 17

Get your calendars out and ready to mark — here are some area events coming up that will be of interest to outdoor enthusiasts:

The Brule Gun Show is Saturday and Sunday at the Brule Activity Center, at the corner of Eighth and Oak streets. Doors will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Remember, this is Mountain time.

Admission is $5 per day or $9 for both days. There will be over 100 tables of vendor products and exhibits. This show has grown to fill every available square foot if the facility. This is a great show.

You can buy, sell, trade or display your guns and accessories, or just walk around and see what is new or find that something you just have to bring home. Lunch and refreshments are available at the show so there is no need to rush. There is a raffle for $500 in Gun Show Bucks or your choice of a Savage B22 Precision .22lr rifle or a Polymer 8- 9mm pistol. For more information, call Stef at 308-233-2501.