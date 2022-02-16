Rick’s Picks, Feb. 17

Get your calendars out and ready to mark — here are some area events coming up that will be of interest to outdoor enthusiasts:
The Brule Gun Show is Saturday and Sunday at the Brule Activity Center, at the corner of Eighth and Oak streets. Doors will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Remember, this is Mountain time.
Admission is $5 per day or $9 for both days. There will be over 100 tables of vendor products and exhibits. This show has grown to fill every available square foot if the facility. This is a great show.
You can buy, sell, trade or display your guns and accessories, or just walk around and see what is new or find that something you just have to bring home. Lunch and refreshments are available at the show so there is no need to rush. There is a raffle for $500 in Gun Show Bucks or your choice of a Savage B22 Precision .22lr rifle or a Polymer 8- 9mm pistol. For more information, call Stef at 308-233-2501.
The 2022 Nebraska Bowhunters Association Awards Banquet will be March 4 to 5 at the Younes Conference Center South in Kearney. Adult Tickets are $40 plus $2 processing fee. A child’s ticket is $20 plus $1 processing fee. If you would like to be seated with other individuals or groups, those tickets must all be purchased together in one order. The earlier your request is made, the more likely we will be able to accommodate your seating request.
The event includes association merchandise, trade show, auctions, photo contest, raffles, kid’s activities, success slideshow, trophy wall, seminars, guest speaker, a banquet with multiple awards and prizes, fellowship and fun for the whole family.
Nebraska’s Light Goose Conservation Order season, or snow goose season, opened Feb. 10 and runs until April 5. Do not put your shotgun away yet.
We are getting into that time of year when you need to keep an eye on the sky and listen for the return of Sandhill cranes. These great birds could literally show up any day now. Cranes are my official sign of spring.
Weather is the variable that controls the cranes. They somehow sense if there is severe weather in front of them. If that is the case, the cranes stay put and will not move northward.
The Sandhill crane migration is truly a world-class wildlife event. There are only two other places on earth where the bulk of one species come together and passes through such a limited geographical area. One is the migration of wildebeests on the Serengeti Plain in Africa and the second is the migration of caribou in the Tiega region of Canada.
Don’t forget to bring binoculars and your camera. Enjoy!
— Rick Windham