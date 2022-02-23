Rick’s Picks, Feb. 24

We are at an interesting juxtaposition right now. Depending on the track of a couple of winter storms, we could see quite a difference in the spring migration of many birds and an “upset” in local fishing.

I had a couple of reports from a couple of people thinking they heard sandhill cranes in the valleys earlier this week — it’s possible, but I haven’t seen or heard any yet. These cranes can “feel” the weather ahead of them. A winter storm, and particularly the weather north of us, can cause the crane migration to stall or the birds may even turn back for a while.

Weather can impact the snow goose population as well. There are thousands in the area right now, but if we get much snow, these birds may retreat southward until things clear up as well. That would cause area hunting to slow down.

Fishing was picking up with the warmer temperatures we had last weekend, but the activity shut down again. Cold fronts like we are seeing tend to shut down the fishing for a period of time. We will have to see how things work out.

All around the region, fishing has been slowed by the weather this week. Intrepid anglers willing to brave the weather on Lake Maloney have been catching some nice walleye. I’ve seen boats on the water all week, generally hovering around the area where all the icefishing tents and shelters were just a couple of weeks ago. From what a couple half-frozen anglers told me, minnows and nightcrawlers on Lindy rigs seems to be the best strategy right now.

Our arctic blast has put some ice back on area waters. The southern half of Lake Maloney formed a thin layer of ice, as have several of the interstate lakes. You can fish near the ice, but I would not advise getting out on it.

A few anglers have had some luck in the open water with walleye and a few sauger at the end of the tailrace canal where it flows back into the South Platte. Use a slip-bobber rig and live bait here and fish very slow.

A few walleye have been caught below the checks east of town where you can find open and moving water. Slowly bouncing live bait along the bottom of the canal has worked in these locations as well.

If you are an archer, the Nebraska Bowhunters Association Awards Banquet is set for March 4 to 5 at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney. The event has a trade show, seminars, NBA merchandise, a photo contest, raffles and a silent auction to keep everyone entertained.

Tickets are $42 for adults and $21 for anyone younger than 15. You can order your tickets online at nebraskabowhunters.com and get other details.

Stay warm in the outdoors this weekend.

— Rick Windham