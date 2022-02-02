Rick’s Picks, Feb. 3

We have had some snow in the region this week. I always enjoy how a blanket of snow can make everything look clean and pristine. Enjoy it while you can. It is supposed to warm up through the weekend and into next week.

For those that like snow goose hunting, keep your shotguns handy. The Light Goose Conservation Action season begins Feb. 10. There are three hunting zone for 2022 and some slightly different hunting season dates. We are in the west zone and the season runs from Feb. 10 to April 5. Be sure you pick up a copy of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s “2021-22 Waterfowl Guide” so you have all the specifics.

Nebraska’s 2022 spring turkey season dates have been set. The archery season will be open March 25 to May 31. A special youth shotgun season is set for April 9 to April 15. The regular shotgun season for everyone will open April 16 to May 31.

Brochures and permit applications are available at the North Platte NGPC office on State Farm Road, or online. A resident tag will cost $30 and a non-resident tag will cost $128. The special youth permit is $8. Good luck on your spring turkey hunt.

