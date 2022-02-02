Rick’s Picks, Feb. 3

We have had some snow in the region this week. I always enjoy how a blanket of snow can make everything look clean and pristine. Enjoy it while you can. It is supposed to warm up through the weekend and into next week.
For those that like snow goose hunting, keep your shotguns handy. The Light Goose Conservation Action season begins Feb. 10. There are three hunting zone for 2022 and some slightly different hunting season dates. We are in the west zone and the season runs from Feb. 10 to April 5. Be sure you pick up a copy of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s “2021-22 Waterfowl Guide” so you have all the specifics.
Nebraska’s 2022 spring turkey season dates have been set. The archery season will be open March 25 to May 31. A special youth shotgun season is set for April 9 to April 15. The regular shotgun season for everyone will open April 16 to May 31.
Brochures and permit applications are available at the North Platte NGPC office on State Farm Road, or online. A resident tag will cost $30 and a non-resident tag will cost $128. The special youth permit is $8. Good luck on your spring turkey hunt.
Flyfishing show
Looking for something different to do next weekend? Are you interested in flyfishing? Maybe a road trip to the Denver Flyfishing Show is what you need? This is the 20th year for the show, the dates will be Feb. 11 to 13 and it will be hosted at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in Aurora.
There will be all the latest in flies, rods, reels and gear, plus you can sit in on seminars about fly tying or casting. If it is part of flyfishing, you can probably find it here.
Admission is $18 per day, $28 for a two-day pass and $38 for all three days.
Brule Gun Show
Mark your calendars for the Brule Gun Show Feb. 19 to 20 at the Brule Activity Center (Eighth and Oak streets) Admission is $5 for both days. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Keep in mind this is Mountain time. You can buy, sell, trade or just display guns. Lunch and snacks are available on site, and the cooking for this shoe is becoming legendary. There will be a raffle for your choice of $500 in Gun Show Bucks or a choice of a Savage B22 Precision .22LR rifle or a Polymer 80 Compact 9mm pistol. Admission is $5 or $9 for both days. Call Stef at 308-233-2501 for more information.
Enjoy your time in the outdoors this weekend.
— Rick Windham