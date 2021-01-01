Rick’s Picks, Jan. 1

Right now, before you read any more of this column: Pull out your hunting and fishing permits and check the day they expire. It is Dec. 31 — yesterday! Hunting permits, fishing permits, habitat stamps and park entry permits all expire at the end of each calendar year.

According to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission website, a resident fishing permit for 2021 will cost you $38. A small game hunting permit will cost $18. Hunters will also need a state habitat stamp that costs $25. If you hunt waterfowl, add another $10 to you tab.

Resident park entry permits will cost $30. A duplicate permit for another vehicle will cost $16. Even though they are due every three years, this is also a good time to look and see when your boat registration expires.

Combination permits (hunting and fishing) are available. You will still need to purchase your particular big game permits, like deer, turkey, elk or specialty permits, like for snagging paddlefish, separately when they go on sale.

Check out the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission website atoutdoornebraska.gov. Click on the “Buy A Permit” link and get what you need. Its cheap entertainment anyway you look at it, but don’t forget to get those permits renewed.