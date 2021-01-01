Rick’s Picks, Jan. 1

Right now, before you read any more of this column: Pull out your hunting and fishing permits and check the day they expire. It is Dec. 31 — yesterday! Hunting permits, fishing permits, habitat stamps and park entry permits all expire at the end of each calendar year.
According to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission website, a resident fishing permit for 2021 will cost you $38. A small game hunting permit will cost $18. Hunters will also need a state habitat stamp that costs $25. If you hunt waterfowl, add another $10 to you tab.
Resident park entry permits will cost $30. A duplicate permit for another vehicle will cost $16. Even though they are due every three years, this is also a good time to look and see when your boat registration expires.
Combination permits (hunting and fishing) are available. You will still need to purchase your particular big game permits, like deer, turkey, elk or specialty permits, like for snagging paddlefish, separately when they go on sale.
Check out the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission website atoutdoornebraska.gov. Click on the “Buy A Permit” link and get what you need. Its cheap entertainment anyway you look at it, but don’t forget to get those permits renewed.
It would also be a good idea to check the registration on your boat. If you are due for that in 2021 as well, now is a good time to get started on that so you’re ready when the time comes to get on the water this spring.
Ice fishing
A lot of hard water anglers I know are getting anxious for the ice fishing season to get underway. Not yet. Although there is ice on some area lakes and ponds, not much ice fishing has been able to take place, yet — and for good reason!
We have not had cold enough temperatures, long enough, to get a good layer of ice on our lakes. How thick does ice have to be to be safe? Personally, I prefer to have a minimum of six inches of clear ice before I start feeling comfortable on the ice by myself. My philosophy on ice fishing: More ice is better.
Here are a few tips when whether ice is safe to venture out on:
» Steady sub-freezing temperatures; the colder it is for longer periods of time results in a better ice formation and “stronger” ice.
» Calm days and nights allow ice to form quicker and become stronger.
» Heavy snows or rain can hinder the formation of good ice.
» Vegetation along shorelines generally results in thinner ice because green leaves absorb heat from the sun. Avoid these areas when possible.
» Underwater springs, feeder creeks or aquifers that put water into the lake can create localized weak ice…like our Interstate Lakes.