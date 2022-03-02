Rick’s Picks, Jan. 3

Warmer temperatures returned this week and most of the outdoor enthusiasts I know are relishing that! Warmer, spring-like temperatures have set the stage for several things to happen:

» Return of the Sandhill cranes — they’re back.

» Fishing is picking up around the region.

» More snow geese are arriving.

» Turkeys beginning their spring courting activities.

I heard my first crane calls on Sunday evening of this week. I don’t care what Punxsutawney Phil says — the return of the sandhill cranes is the sure sign if spring for me.

The birds I heard and saw were the advanced scouts for the rest of the cranes to follow. It was only a few birds I saw, but that means the main concentration is not far behind. Time to get into crane watching mode.

Up to 600,000 sandhill cranes will pass through Nebraska in the next few weeks. An estimated 150,000 to 160,000 of those birds will settle into the region, mainly between North Platte and Hershey. It is an easy drive west of town to see and hear this wonder of nature.

Now for some fishing news from around the region:

Some trout are being caught in the Nebraska Public Power District canal at Keystone below the diversion. Salmon eggs and Power Bait are catching most of the trout. Anglers are also catching some trout below the Lake Ogallala in the North Platte River. Spinners and crankbaits are catching some nice trout.

At Sutherland Reservoir the walleye activity is just beginning to pick up at the inlet. There is not much water coming into the lake, but it has caused a few fish to move into the inlet. Small spinners and bouncing a minnow along the bottom may be the best tactics at this time. Fishing is very slow, but they are there.

The same thing is happening at the Lake Maloney inlet. Walleye are moving up in the inlet and hiding under what is left of the ice. Fishing is slow and most of the walleye are small, under the 15-inch limit, but a few “keepers” are being taken home.

Ice is coming off the Tri-County Canal rapidly and that has opened up the opportunity to catch some walleye below the checks. Closer to Jeffery Lake, you might pick up a sauger or two. Drifting a nightcrawler along the bottom on a Lindy rig is a great tactic to catch these fish.

Warmer temperatures have meant that turkeys are beginning their spring mating season. I have seen a couple of toms strutting already. Winter flocks are breaking up and the toms will become very active. It is starting out to be a typical Nebraska spring.