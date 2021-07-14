Rick’s Picks, July 15

Warmer weather is again slowing down the fishing around the region. Here are a couple of tips for fishing when we have temperatures in the 90s.

Tip No. 1 — Fish where there is incoming water. When it is the hottest and brightest parts of the day, lots of fish can be found holding up at inlet areas or below checks. These spots generally offer deep holes and under-cut banks that provide of shade for fish. These types of areas also offer more oxygenated water from the turbulence/bubbles “trapping” more oxygen in the water.

Moving water is often cooler and fish like cooler water. These kinds of areas also provide better food opportunities. All the food sources in the water are funneled into a smaller area at an inlet or check. All predator fish like natural restriction points to ambush prey. Any minnows, crayfish or water bugs are tumbled around in the water column and disoriented. They are easy pickings for hungry fish. Give the fish something natural to go after. Live baits generally work best.

Tip No. 2 — Change tactics and fish at night. Besides being a cooler time of the day for you to fish, you don’t have to put up with water-skiers, sailboats, sail boarders, jet skis or kayakers. When it gets dark, most of the human traffic is off the water and predator fish go on the prowl. Good combination.