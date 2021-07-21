Rick’s Picks, July 22

Fishing is hot, hot, hot ... and I’m not talking about the action. I’m talking about the daytime temperatures. Hot weather is slowing fishing action across the region. How do you cope with hot weather and trying to catch a fish?
Rains can be a blessing or a curse for anglers. It can be a blessing because runoff gathers food sources and washes them into bodies of water. Hungry fish are often waiting in spots where flows enter a pond or lake to see what’s on the menu. The curse comes with too much food being carried into a pond or lake, and fish being stuffed and not looking for anything else to eat.
Hot weather and walleye don’t mix. Experiment a little with baits and presentations. Three productive places to look for walleyes in summer are weeds, rocks and suspended baitfish. Weeds and rocks offer cover for baitfish, and walleye go where the food is. If you can find suspended baitfish in open water, use your sonar to look deep. If you find walleye below the baitfish, you are on to something!
I’ve also taken a few tips from the pro walleye anglers and fish for walleye like I would fish for bass this time of the summer. Fish fast retrieves and toss medium crankbaits and stickbaits. These kinds of lures can be very productive particularly on overcast days.
Another tip: Walleye fishing can be best as the sun goes down. When I’m fishing Lake Maloney, I get serious about walleye when the yard lights begin coming on around the lake.
Looking at fishing action around the region, Lake Maloney fishing action is slow during midday hours. There are some walleyes being caught on the flats in the main body of the lake. The best fishing is in 8 to 10 feet of water. Use minnows and nightcrawlers for the best results.
The best action at Sutherland Reservoir is with catfishing. The cooling pond and along Hershey Beach may be the best places right now. Use live baits. Some walleyes have been caught this week near the Bubble at night.
Bank angling action at Lake Ogallala is almost zero. It is too hot and too bright for trout in the shallows. Action in the main body of the lake from a boat is a little better. The best place to try for trout is the Nebraska Public Power District canal below Lake Ogallala using Powerbait.
Lake McConaughy walleye anglers have found a few fish around the Eagle Canyon area. The south shore seems to be producing more fish at the moment. Nightcrawlers and leeches are the best live baits. Smallmouth bass are providing some action along the southern rocky points in the lower parts of the lake. Jigs tipped with live bait and small spinners are catching these fish.
Local Interstate lakes may provide some of the best fishing action this weekend. There is a lot of hungry sunfish and small bass action on lures and live bait. These are great “kid fishing” spots right now!