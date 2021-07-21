Rick’s Picks, July 22

Fishing is hot, hot, hot ... and I’m not talking about the action. I’m talking about the daytime temperatures. Hot weather is slowing fishing action across the region. How do you cope with hot weather and trying to catch a fish?

Rains can be a blessing or a curse for anglers. It can be a blessing because runoff gathers food sources and washes them into bodies of water. Hungry fish are often waiting in spots where flows enter a pond or lake to see what’s on the menu. The curse comes with too much food being carried into a pond or lake, and fish being stuffed and not looking for anything else to eat.

Hot weather and walleye don’t mix. Experiment a little with baits and presentations. Three productive places to look for walleyes in summer are weeds, rocks and suspended baitfish. Weeds and rocks offer cover for baitfish, and walleye go where the food is. If you can find suspended baitfish in open water, use your sonar to look deep. If you find walleye below the baitfish, you are on to something!

I’ve also taken a few tips from the pro walleye anglers and fish for walleye like I would fish for bass this time of the summer. Fish fast retrieves and toss medium crankbaits and stickbaits. These kinds of lures can be very productive particularly on overcast days.