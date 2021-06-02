Rick’s Picks, June 3

Lake Maloney’s inlet is down to a mere 180 cfs or so. The lake was fished hard over the Memorial Day weekend and a lot of walleye were caught. Live baits seem to be the way to go last weekend and will probably be the same for this weekend as well. Most of the walleye are being caught around the islands and on the flats west of the outlet. Catfish are taking cut baits and chicken liver in the bays on the west side of the lake and in deeper waters of the lake.

I have some reports that wiper fishing is picking up at Elwood Reservoir. Minnows seem to be working best and run them deep. Most of the wipers are being caught in the southern arms of the lake in 15 to 20 feet of water. You really need a good sonar to fish this lake. In the canal below the lake, flathead catfish are getting active using live baits.

Up at Merritt Reservoir, largemouth bass and northern pike fishing is picking up. Bass are holding in 8 to 10 feet of water earlier in the day and move shallow in the late afternoon. The pike have moved into the weeds. If you have a big spinnerbait, cast it along the weed lines and hang on. Catfishing is picking up, particularly in the Snake River arm. Live bait suspended via a slip bobber set up is a great technique at this time.