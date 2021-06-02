Rick’s Picks, June 3

I hope everyone had a safe and fun Memorial Day Weekend. The weather did cooperate about halfway through the weekend and fishing began to pick up. What a difference a few days of warm weather can make! Fishing has been improving all over the region, so let’s get to where the action is:
At Big Mac, anglers are finding the biggest walleye suspended out in the main lake, but it can be anywhere from 25 to 100 feet of water. You will have to pay close attention to your sonar. There has been sporadic walleye and wiper action out from Martin Bay in 15 to 25 feet of water. Channel catfish are providing a lot of action in the Otter Creek area on cut baits.
A few trout are being caught in Lake Ogallala and in the North Platte River below the lake. There is a little more flow going into the river this week so some the bigger trout are being caught in the river below the rock weirs. The Nebraska Public Power District canal flows are down to around 400 cubic feet per second — normal is in the 1600 to 1800 cfs realm. Trout are being caught in the canal, but maybe not in the places you usually fish. Power Bait and salmon eggs may be the best baits.
Sutherland Reservoir action is picking up. There is not a lot of action at the inlet because flows are down to about 350 cfs. Better walleye are being taken out in the main body of the lake on night crawlers and minnows. One of the “hot spots” is the flats that are south of the island along the north shoreline, often referred to as King Island. The flats along the golf course have been productive, too.
Lake Maloney’s inlet is down to a mere 180 cfs or so. The lake was fished hard over the Memorial Day weekend and a lot of walleye were caught. Live baits seem to be the way to go last weekend and will probably be the same for this weekend as well. Most of the walleye are being caught around the islands and on the flats west of the outlet. Catfish are taking cut baits and chicken liver in the bays on the west side of the lake and in deeper waters of the lake.
I have some reports that wiper fishing is picking up at Elwood Reservoir. Minnows seem to be working best and run them deep. Most of the wipers are being caught in the southern arms of the lake in 15 to 20 feet of water. You really need a good sonar to fish this lake. In the canal below the lake, flathead catfish are getting active using live baits.
Up at Merritt Reservoir, largemouth bass and northern pike fishing is picking up. Bass are holding in 8 to 10 feet of water earlier in the day and move shallow in the late afternoon. The pike have moved into the weeds. If you have a big spinnerbait, cast it along the weed lines and hang on. Catfishing is picking up, particularly in the Snake River arm. Live bait suspended via a slip bobber set up is a great technique at this time.
Red Willow Reservoir crappies are getting more active. Most of the crappies are still being found and caught in the northern arms of the lake in 12 to 15 feet of water. Minnows under slip bobbers are working well. Slow sinking doll flies are catching lots of crappie. Smallmouth bass action along the southern shoreline and the face of the dam is getting interesting. Wiper action is also picking up there.