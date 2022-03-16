Rick’s Picks, March 16

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Now from a biologist’s perspective, you have probably heard the story of St. Patrick banishing the snakes from Ireland. As the story goes, the legend is that the patron saint of Ireland, St. Patrick, chased away all the snakes from the Emerald Isle back when he was introducing Christianity in the region. The legend is that Patrick chased away the snakes when they attacked him while he was on a 40-day fasting journey on a hill. However, there is scientific evidence that says there never were snakes in Ireland.

Scientists believe snakes never reached Ireland from the European continent. During the last Ice Age it was far too cold for any cold-blooded animals to survive. About 10,000 years ago temperatures warmed and glaciers started to melt. This allowed for land that connected Europe, Britain and Ireland to be exposed which probably provided a chance for cold-blooded animals to migrate. But at the same time, the melting glaciers expanded seas all around Ireland and the long swim in cold water would be impossible for snakes. Sea levels rose and that land bridge from England to Ireland was covered about 8,500 years ago. So why does England have snakes today? The land bridge that connected Ireland to England didn’t go way until 6,500 years later. In that time a few reptiles made it to England.

The story that St. Patrick banished snakes from the island has probably been misinterpreted and exaggerated over the last 1,500 years. The “snakes” in the legend are most likely a reference to the pagan culture that he abolished and defeated while introducing Christianity. Ponder that over a green beer.

It is not too far away, temperature wise, when snakes will be coming out of their winter dens. Maybe we need a St. Patrick type of individual to keep snakes away from anglers fishing the canals and turkey hunters. Couldn’t hurt.

Now, let’s take a look at fishing in the area. With the forecast we have for the weekend and into next week, I know anglers are getting anxious.

As soon as the ice is off the upper end of Big Mac, catfishing action should really kick into high gear. The best way to fish this area will be to drop some nightcrawlers or cut baits in 15 to 20 feet of water in the Cedar Vue and Omaha Beach areas.

Some trout are being caught in the lower end of Lake Ogallala and in the Nebraska Public Power District canal below the diversion. Best baits at this time seem to be salmon eggs and Power Bait. Blue/chrome and gold Kastmasters are also catching trout in the North Platte River. Minnows rigged to bounce along the bottom are catching some nice trout in the river, too.

Look for walleye activity to pick up at the inlet to Sutherland Reservoir. There has been more water entering the last, but that got throttled back mid-week. Small spinners and live bait like minnow rigged under a bobber or bounced along the bottom may be the best techniques to start with.

Ice is coming off of Lake Maloney, but as of now it might be tough to get out on the water. If the ice does come off the lake in the next day or so, look for walleye to be holding in 12 to 15 feet of water. Lindy rigs and small minnows are doing well. I’ve had a few anglers tell me that crayfish are a good bait right now.

East of town in the Tri-County Canal, look for walleye and sauger in the eddies below the checks. Live baits rigged to be near the bottom are catching the bulk of the fish.

Sandhill crane numbers are building. Many birds can be seen west of North Platte along U.S. Highway 30. It is also an easy drive west of town, out along Platte Valley and Suburban roads to see and hear the cranes. Bring your binoculars and your camera. This is a true spectacle of nature.

Tom turkeys beginning to strut. The spring turkey hunting season for archers open in a little over a week. Shotgunners need to be getting there gear ready to go. Enjoy your time in the outdoors.