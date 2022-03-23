Rick’s Picks, March 23

Since last week’s report, we have had sunshine, beautiful warm weather, colder temps with chilly winds, some rain and even a little snow. It is a typical Nebraska spring.

The calendar says it is time to think about fishing, but how do you handle all the swings in the weather? Actually, the weather impacts anglers more than it does the fish. If you are going to catch fish you have to be out there, but knowing a little fish biology doesn’t hurt.

You can catch fish almost any time of the year; you just need to adjust your tactics. My best recommendation for spring fishing is use smaller bait, fish slower and fish a little deeper.

Water temperature may be the biggest factor in fishing right now. Thinking about walleye and largemouth bass, what temperatures should anglers look for when going after these fish? Let’s start with walleye. As soon as the ice is gone from the water you can start looking for walleyes.

Male walleye come into the shallows anticipating the upcoming spawning season. Night time is by far the best time to look for walleyes so start at sunset and go as long as possible because these fish will work the shoreline all night.

As the water temperatures reach 42 to 45 degrees Fahrenheit, look for some of the large females to move in and begin spawning. An easy way to keep track of the progress of the spawn is to check each fish you catch. If you land a walleye and give the stomach region a little squeeze you can quickly figure out what sex you have and if the fish has spawned yet.

Most of the females don’t feed that much during the spawn but it does happen. The males, however, are voracious and can be caught readily. Once you have located a spawning area you can bet that night after night the fish will be there until it is over.

Largemouth bass are quite different and definitely a warm water species. They don’t even think about spawning until the temps get into the 60s. Bass will actively eat before and after the spawn. Find shallow bays and coves with darker bottoms in the early spring as they warm up much faster than other areas.

Once the water gets into the upper 60s, start looking for bass over sandy and gravel bottoms. Bass are “nesters” which means the male will come into a clean sand/gravel area and physically make a nest.”

As you move along the shoreline look for lighter spots on the bottom, these are most likely bass nests. The male will tend his nest hoping to attract a female as they come shallow to spawn. Around 68 to 72 degrees marks the onset of actual spawning.

And don’t forget: The spring archery turkey season gets underway tomorrow. Have a great weekend outdoors!