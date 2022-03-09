Rick’s Picks, March 9

There is a threat of the H5N1 Bird Flu again. This highly infectious avian flu was discovered last Monday in a wild goose in Lincoln. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture said the virus was determined to be in an ill goose taken from Holmes Lake. On the same day, H5N1 was confirmed in a commercial flock in northwest Iowa. It appears that the virus is continuing to spread, primarily through wild bird populations. The last time the H5N1 virus flared up a decade or so ago, millions upon millions of domestic birds had to be destroyed and an untold number of wild birds died, too.

I worry about the timing of an H5N1 outbreak occuring during a migration period like we have now. We have millions of snow geese in the state, hundreds of thousands of Canada geese and sandhill cranes and maybe worse yet, almost all the whooping cranes in the world coming through Nebraska in the next few weeks. Imagine how devastating an H5N1 outbreak could be? I’ll keep you posted on what biologists are finding.

Turkey shells

The shotgun turkey season is about a month away. Fiocchi ammunition has introduced a new Golden Turkey TSS shotshell. The secret ingredient is tungsten and its performance of hard-hitting, deep-penetrating pellets at long range. Tungsten shells also have very dense shot patterns. For 2022, Fiocchi Golden Turkey TSS is available in following gauges/loads:

» 12-gauge, 3-inch, No. 7 shot, 1ð-oz., 1,200 feet per second.

» 12-gauge, 3-inch, No. 9 shot, 1ð-oz., 1,200 fps.

» 20-gauge, 3-inch, No. 9 shot, 1å-oz., 1,225 fps.

» .410 bore, 3-inch, No. 9 shot, ò oz., 1,100 fps.

These Golden Turkey TSS shells are made with precision-manufactured hulls and wads, excellent primers and specific powders designed top performance. For more information about the new Golden Turkey TSS and other Fiocchi ammunition, visit fiocchiusa.com.

Thoughts on fishing

Do you think you have an idea on how to make fishing better? Join in on the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission virtual discussions on fisheries management, March 14 to 16. There will be four meetings, one for each Game and Parks districts, over a three day period. NGPC fisheries biologists will be presenting updates on regional projects and providing local fishing outlooks. You can offer your ideas and feedback as well. Registration is required to take part in a meeting and you can do that at outdoornebraska.org/fishingevents.

Meetings will be held:

» Monday — 7 p.m. Southeast District.

» Tuesday — 7 p.m. Southwest District.

» Wednesday — 6 p.m. Northeast District.

» Wednesday — 8 p.m. Northwest District.

All sessions will be recorded and made available on the NGPC YouTube channel for later viewing.