Rick’s Picks, Oct. 7

Have you noticed the leaves changing colors this week? It seems like the fall color change started about a week ago. Fall is one of my favorite times of the year.

Nebraska’s archery deer is underway and it runs until Dec. 31. The archers I’ve talked to tell me they are seeing lots of deer being pushed around by harvesting operations. I am hearing some reports of success by archers around the region. There is plenty of time to still get out and enjoy what Nebraska has to offer.

I was also told by some local individuals that they are dodging deer at dawn and dusk when driving around North Platte. It is that time of the year! Be vigilant and be careful. I had to dodge a big muley buck on south U.S. Highway 83 earlier this week.

Our fall turkey seasons (archery and shotgun) are open. I am getting good success stories. There are lots of turkeys out there, so it is no surprise. This is one of Nebraska’s longest hunting seasons and it runs until Jan. 31, 2022.

OK, on to fishing: Most species of fish are shifting to their fall feeding cycle. Fishing seems to be picking up in a few areas across the region.