The rains we’ve had this week cooled down the surface temperature of area waters.

As we have talked about before, temperature makes a big difference in fishing. Each species of fish has a favored temperature for certain activities and anglers can capitalize on this fact, if they know what to look for.

If you have a temperature gauge on your boat or in your tackle box, learn how to use it! It can really be a big help.

Walleye spawn when the temperature is around 42 to 52 degrees Fahrenheit. They are more active when temps are 55t to 75 degrees and their peak feeding happens in water that is 67 degrees.

From the number of boats on Lake Maloney last weekend, we must be in the "more active" temperature band. There was a lot of action on the lake.

Largemouth bass are active in 60 to 76 degree water so we are in the bass fishing zone now. They spawn at 62 to 65 degrees and are feeding the heaviest when the water is 73 degrees.

Smallmouth bass like a bit colder water. They are active in water that is 60 to 73 degrees. They spawn at 61 to 65 degrees and feed most aggressively when the water is 68 degrees.

Crappies, another springtime favorite for Nebraska anglers, are generally active in 65 to 75 degree water. Their spawning takes place in 55 to 65 degree water and they are most active when the water temp is 71 degrees.

Farm ponds may be some of the best crappie waters in the state, but Jeffery Lake is worth checking out.

Elsewhere in the region, the Tri-County Canal system action on walleyes and saugers is picking up. Fish the slowest water you can find and bounce a Lindy rig along the bottom baited with small minnows or nightcrawlers.

Sutherland Reservoir has seen an uptick in walleye action. Trolling the flats has been productive and a few walleyes are being taken at the Bubble.

There has been a bit of catfish action in the cooling pond and along Hershey beach. Cut shad seems to be the best bait for the catfish at this time.

Trout anglers are catching a few trout at Lake Ogallala and in the NPPD canal below the diversion. Power Bait is catching most of the trout.

Nebraska’s spring turkey season is ongoing. The season runs until May 31 so there is still plenty of time to bag a gobbler. If you are planning a hunt, try to pick a day when the sun is shining. Warmer more sunny days will have the toms strutting.

If you are needing to get a permit off the Nebraska Game and Parks website, I’ll give you a heads up. They overhauled they website and in my personal opinion, it is not intuitive or user-friendly.

I found it very cumbersome to get what I wanted. It took me over an hour to figure out all that I needed to update/add and get a turkey permit.

One particular thing I found discouraging was that I am now required to have a password with multiple characters, lower case/uppercase letters, a special character or two. The last thing I need is another password to remember.

Oh well — just get out this weekend and enjoy your time outdoors!