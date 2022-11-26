Rick Windham: Do you consider duck hunting a deadly sport?

Cooler weather is causing a few more ducks and geese to show up in the region. Still, the weather is quite mild for late November in Nebraska. Most people would say that weather like this is simply good luck and just enjoy it.

You don’t often think of duck hunting as a dangerous sport, but it can be!

How many stories have you heard about hunters capsizing and getting soaked in freezing water? We’ve had close calls at Lake Maloney and Sutherland Reservoir in recent years.

Any activity that involves the outdoors, hunting, water and freezing temperatures can have an element of danger. However, the events of Nov. 11, 1940, demonstrated just how deadly waterfowling can be.

It was 82 years ago when events conspired to create what is now known as one of the darkest days in hunting for the modern era.

As I mentioned, it was 1940, World War II was underway in Europe and the US was under increasing pressure to intervene, Veteran’s Day (called Armistice Day back then) provided many Americans with a holiday to forget about tensions overseas and enjoy some time away from daily routines.

Thousands of hunters were planning on spending the day hunting waterfowl along the upper Mississippi River between Minnesota and Wisconsin. An unusually warm November made a chill in the air inviting to hunters.

The outside air temperature was still warm enough for shirts and light jackets, so many hunters left their heavier gear at home and set off unprepared for the winter storm that was headed their way.

Weather forecasting was not what is today. Remember, this was well before the first satellite was ever put in orbit and long before weather satellites watched over us and meteorologists could see weather patterns and storms develop.

There was little warning from weather services, and in popular hunting grounds like the upper Mississippi River, ducks swarmed in by the hundreds of thousands. Waterfowl were actually running out ahead of the storm, but hunters just considered it good fortune.

No one recognized that the waterfowl were streaming in to get away from a mega-storm that would later cut a 1,000-mile-wide swath across the country from Kansas to Michigan, dumping snow, ice and sleet along the way.

Snowfalls of up to 27 inches stranded hunters where they sat in their blinds or boats. Twenty-foot-high snow drifts obscured visibility and made travel almost impossible.

This massive blizzard all but shut down emergency services of the day. Even today, this kind of storm would be extremely tough for emergency workers to deal with.

Those caught in the storm had to survive by their own ingenuity. Temperatures plummeted to 55 degrees below zero overnight in some spots.

Word began coming in the next day, more than 150 people were dead within the path of this storm. Many of the fatalities were the duck hunters who had gone out on or along the river.

Thousands of people were stranded wherever they happened to be when the storm hit. The lucky ones were still at work or at school. Others were on trains or in bus terminals. And with communications of the times people were missing for days. It was total chaos.

Jim Bice, who was 92, when he was interviewed by the Minneapolis Star Tribune in 2015, remembered the day well. He and his father went into the storm to save his brother Dick and a friend, La Vern Reiber, who had become trapped on an island in the Mississippi River while hunting ducks. Jim was 17 at the time.

“My dad and I, and La Vern’s dad, drove to the landing where Dick and La Vern launched their boat. We found their car. But there was no sign of them,” Bice said while recounting the story for the Star Tribune article. “All night we stayed right there, in our cars, running the engines to keep the heaters on.”

Bice said they waited until the ice on the river got thick enough to support them and then walked upriver until they found the two men.

They were cold and shivering under their overturned boat with their dogs but they were alive. They were some of the fortunate ones.

Some 20 other hunters that they knew died along the Mississippi River that day. Most were trapped on the scattered islands in the region and were later found, frozen to death and covered almost entirely in snow.

Many others tried to row back across the river, but were swamped by 50 mph winds and waves and fell into the river, where they drowned.

In spite of such overpowering odds, there were still acts of heroism that prevented many more lives from being lost.

Many hunters were guided to safety by friends or family, some sought shelter with strangers, while others banded together to brave the blizzard.

One of the most notable acts of heroism during the storm was when John Bean and Max Conrad, two local aviators, flew up and down the Mississippi River as soon as the blizzard subsided enough for them to see and dropped supplies to stranded hunters they found.

Conrad would later earn fame as a record-setting aviator and has a Minnesota airport named in his honor.

Nebraska has its own version of this kind of storm. It is known as the blizzard of 1949. I have talked with a few people who lived through that event.

In modern weather forecasting vernacular, this storm was a bomb cyclone. The storm system actually began in December 1948 and lasted until the first part of January 1949.

The snowfall and winds were so intense at the peak of the storm, and occurred so quickly, that drifts stopped trains in the cuts above Lake McConaughy.

One of the pictures that I remember the most is that of a Nebraska Air National Guard cargo plane flying over a ranch.

You can see a rancher outside the house waving, apparently signaling everyone was OK and then you realize that he crawled out of a second story window. The snow was eight feet deep around the house!

A word to the wise: When you go out hunting, even in “nice November weather,” be prepared for a change. Pack extra gear and warm clothing. You know how I’m always writing and saying you should have a means to start a fire? This is why! You never know — be careful out there.