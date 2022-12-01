Rick Windham: Muzzleloading season starts this weekend

Welcome to December! Mother Nature let us know it was winter with the gift of snow earlier this week. From the looks of the forecast for the rest of the week, the snow won’t be around long.

Nebraska’s muzzleloader season for deer starts today. This season runs through Dec. 31. It is one of Nebraska’s longest big game hunting seasons.

A muzzleloader permit in Nebraska allows you to shoot a deer of either sex and it is good for the entire state. You are not limited by hunting units as you are with other deer seasons. Our recent snow can help you find where deer are moving, if you get out before it melts away.

I checked the solunar charts for this weekend and the best peak feeding and movement times are about dawn to 11 a.m. Minor feeding/movement times are from about 2 to about 4 p.m. Good luck if you are muzzleloading this weekend.

The recent snow may not be enough yet for snowshoeing or cross-country skiing, but there is a lot of winter ahead of us yet and more chances for snow.

When we do get some more snow, don’t forget about North Platte’s hike and bike trails. These pathways are perfect for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.

Winter made a comeback this week and that has caused more waterfowl movement.

Lake McConaughy is seeing more ducks and geese using the upper end of the reservoir.

The Clear Creek Wildlife Management Area has some more geese are in the area. This location offers public access to ready-made blinds with decoys. Check with the Nebraska Game and Parks Office for detail on how to get a blind.

More waterfowl are moving into the Platte valleys. If you have a favorite waterfowl hunting spot, go check it out. You may need to bring your shotgun.

Sutherland Reservoir is getting more ducks and geese in the area.

Lake Maloney has a few more birds using the lake at night.

Of course, winter weather conditions will definitely change the fishing activity in the region. It is the hardcore anglers who will be braving the winds and freezing temperatures. Remember: fish deep and slow.

The big news is that water is flowing again from Lake McConaughy.

Lake Ogallala is a little more than half full now and some water is flowing down the North Platte River and through the Keystone gates into the Nebraska Public Power District supply canal. It will take a few days for the water to reach the inlet at Sutherland Reservoir and then a few more days before it gets to the Lake Maloney inlet.

Tune in at 8:30 a.m. Friday to KODY 1240 AM for my 2022 Christmas Wish List Show. This is a review of the best items I’ve had a chance to field test over the last year.

You might hear about something that would make a great gift for someone on your Christmas list. If you can’t listen to the show, do not despair: It will be my Sunday column right here in the Telegraph.

Have a great and safe weekend in the outdoors.