Rick Windham: New Year’s resolutions for outdoor enthusiasts

2023 is here. Happy New Year and I hope you are able to thoroughly enjoy another safe and fun year outdoors!

Have you ever thought about making some New Year’s resolutions for the outdoors?

I recently had Christy Christensen from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on my radio show and we talked about some New Year’s resolutions for outdoor enthusiast.

We talked about the New Year’s hikes the NGPC held at various state parks and recreation areas and putting new destinations to visit on your 2023 "to do" list.

For example, have you ever been to Fort Robinson State Park? If not, put it on your list. It is a beautiful place to see.

I thought about that show and had a few more thoughts to add. With that in mind, here is a list of a few potential 2023 outdoor resolutions:

Take time to study the regulations. In Nebraska, as in many other states, new hunting and fishing laws often go into effect Jan. 1.

Are you up to speed on the laws governing the activities you participate in? Are you aware of the new fishing and turkey hunting regulations that are in effect for 2023? Take a few moments to check the "regs" and see if you need to do anything different.

A little homework up front sure beats having to pay a fine someday for being ignorant.

Take some time to clean all your firearms, and not just the ones you used during the past hunting seasons.

A little preventative maintenance now can preserve the value of your firearms, plus make them more dependable.

Make time to get into the outdoors more often. It doesn’t have to be a big hunting or fishing trip, just a walk along a river or through the timber can rejuvenate your outdoor spirit.

A walk through the timber when it is snowing works for me — it is so quiet if the wind is not blowing too hard.

Try something new. If you are a rifle hunter and you typically hunt deer with a rifle, considered hunting with a pistol or a shotgun with slugs?

Both are very effective methods for hunting deer in close range situations, like most Nebraska river bottom environments.

Mentor someone or introduce someone new to an outdoor activity. I spend many hours a year helping to introduce people to the outdoors through various outdoor programs.

I teach classes in canoeing, kayaking, pistol shooting, survival, wilderness first aid and hiking just to name a few. You don’t have to be a world expert on a subject to introduce someone new to the pastime.

Can you fish? Take a kid who doesn’t know how on your next trip.

Donate some time or money to an outdoor related cause. It can be as simple as helping with a trash pick-up day at a local lake, or helping sponsor a kid to an outdoor camp. Either activity will do your soul good.

Clean up the outdoors. You should always clean up after yourself, but you can make a big impact by cleaning up after some of the slobs that trash recreational areas.

I have a good friend that routinely patrols a local lake near her home via kayak and picks up trash and fishing tackle that has gotten snagged on trees or off shore vegetation.

Besides cleaning up the environment, it is a great way to get free lures and bobbers to restock your tackle box.

Learn to appreciate nature. You don’t necessarily need to be a hunter or angler to enjoy the great outdoors.

Bird watching and photography can be excellent outdoor pursuits. I spend hours doing both of these activities every year.

I continually learn more about nature and try to capture the truly unique things I find with a camera. Nature is an endless source of inspiration, if you take the time to actually see it.

I remember taking a “newbie” on their first turkey hunt. We spent a lot of time reading signs and exploring the places that turkeys move during a typical day.

One of the best moments of the day came when a flock of crows flew towards us. We were in camo and not moving so the birds did not identify us initially, but quickly flared when they saw us. The distance was about 25 yards.

It was the first time this individual became conscious that there was a certain sound that could be associated with wing beats. The look on their face was priceless. You just don’t get to hear and experience nature like this when you live in a city of a half a million people.

2023 is here. Take some time to really enjoy it. Have a great and safe year outdoors!

Merritt Reservoir

I’ve had a few people ask me about the ice conditions up at Merritt Reservoir and if anyone was ice fishing. I decided to contact the guy who would be best in the know: John Bauer, owner of the Merritt Trading Post.

“Ice conditions on Boardman Creek and the upper Snake arms are reported to be 12 to 15-inches thick," he said. "Before we had our 15-inches of snow recently, anglers were launching from Cedar Bay to fish the open water we had on the main lake. Travel by pickups and SUVs might be difficult now, since we got the last snow.

“Winds kept open a large patch of water in the main lake and Willow Cove areas. The snow dropped the temperature of the water a bit more and some ice has formed and is now snow covered. However, I would not recommend travel in that area.

“The best bite on the Boardman and Snake arms has been crappie. There has also been a lot of bluegill caught with the occasional perch mixed in.” he added. “(Nebraska) Highway 97 has been plowed but remains partially snow/ice covered. The weather for the rest of this week should improve the road. Just be careful out there.”

You can call the Merritt Trading Post at 402-376-3437 or email them at merritttradingpostresort@live.com. If you are looking for a fishing report, check out their Facebook Page. They keep that information up to date.

Near tragedy

I’ve had a number of warnings about ice on various bodies of water in recent columns, but here is another one — and it tells of a near tragedy.

Three young men ventured out on Jack’s Pond, which is connected to the west side of Lake Maloney. The intent of the boys was to practice a little hockey and slap a puck around on the ice.

Within minutes of getting on the ice all three boys fell through and two were completely submerged in the cold water. Luckily they all managed to get out, but not without some tense moments. They literally came close to drowning. Be careful on the ice.