Rick Windham’s 2021 Christmas Wish List

Have you ever needed a place to sit in camp, but nothing looked comfortable? This next item is a telescopic folding stool. In its closed position it looks like a fat Frisbee or some kind of throwable life preserver. You grab the finger holes in the top and bottom, twist it and pull it apart to open it, then twist it the other way to close it. It is 10 inches in diameter and 3 inches thick when closed, but opens to 18 inches tall. It is a good height to use in a blind or for sitting around the campfire. It doesn’t weigh much and is very portable. You can find this one at Menards. Cost is $11.

This may be my favorite item on this year’s list. It is a custom clamp making tool. It makes a clamp that is up to 10 times stronger and 90% lighter than the radiator hose clamp you may normally use. It may be the only type of clamp that puts pressure on your hose/fitting for a full 360-degree seal with no flat spots. If you are familiar with aircraft and auto racing maintenance, this is the kind of clamp they use to secure hoses. The ClampTite tool provides a way to tighten wires wrapped around an object and then lock it in place. As soon as I got this I wrapped new ends on three garden hoses. I don’t think I’ll have to worry about leaks on them again. It can be used with various sizes of wires, eliminating space and strength issues often encountered with screw-operated worm-gear type clamps. You make a custom clamp that can be any size, any shape and can be used anywhere. This is now a permanent park of my tool kit. This will probably need to be an Internet purchase item. Go to clamptitetools.com and check it out. They currently have a special running now where you get the tool, four different gauges of wire and a zippered case for $130.