Rick Windham’s 2022 Christmas Wish List

We are wrapping up 2022, and as for many years before, I have a Christmas Wish list to help you with your final holiday shopping tasks.

For the last 24 years, this annual column has become very popular with many readers. It’s also unique because it is the only column of the year where I provide the same information for all the publications I work with.

Everyone who reads my columns should know about these items!

Like I’ve said in the past, this is a list of items that I have had the opportunity to field test over the last year. Each item has survived the abuse of my hunting, fishing or camping trips.

As my Dad, the Ol’ Marine, would say, “Boy, you could tear up a crowbar in a sand pile!”

The very fact that a product can survive a few of trips with me says something. If a product can endure my use in the field, most people can get years of service out of it.

Most importantly, before I recommend that you spend any of your hard-earned money on a product, particularly in the current economy, I want to make sure it works the way it is supposed to and that it can endure the rigors of the outdoors.

These items are generally arranged by price so you can quickly check an item and see if it fits in your budget. All these items are worth a look:

Portable LED lamp — Everyone needs a good light in camp. This light is roughly 3½ inches by 3½ inches by 5 inches tall. Simply push the button on top to get three different light intensity modes. It would also make a good emergency light around the house. I picked this up at Menards back in February and it has worked well. Cost is only $5 — a great stocking stuffer.

LitezAll Flashlight — This is a great light that throws a beam almost 900 feet. It is lightweight at 4 ounces, rechargeable via a USB port and has ridden around in my pickup since May. I’ve used it many, many times. It is the perfect size to fit in my hand. I picked this up at Menards. Cost is about $6.

Ozark Trail Aluminum Quick-Lock Trekking Pole — If you have a need for a pole to aid you in your hiking or daily walks, this will fill the bill for you. It is a three section adjustable length pole that only weighs 10 ounces. It has a removable rubber tip that reveals an ice spike, should you need it and a snow basket a few inches from the tip. It is light weight enough to not be a hindrance with your hiking, but strong enough to help you maintain your balance and push off on or fend off a stray dog. I’ve been using this pole since April and it has done everything I’ve asked of it. Price is $13 and you can find it in the camping section at Walmart.

Masterforce Tradesman fixed blade knife — If you are looking for a tough, multi-functional fixed blade knife, I think I found it. The heat-treated steel blade has a tang that extends through the handle so there is no flex. The handle is a hard plastic and the knife comes with a hard plastic sheath that clips on to your belt. This is a rugged knife and tool. I found this one at Menards back in May and it has easily tackled every task I have given it since then. Cost is about $14 — an amazing price for a knife like this.

Guidesman Banshee pocket knife — I feel naked and off balance if I don’t have a knife. I have been abusing this pocket knife since just after Christmas last year, and you know how tough I am on equipment. I’ve opened boxes, cut rope, shaved wood for kindling, stripped wire, pried open paint cans and field dressed deer with this knife and it handled every task. The blade holds an edge pretty well. It has an exterior pocket clip, a spring assist opening lever that allows for one-handed operation and a safety lock on the back. I like it and carry it with me at all times. I found this at Menards and the cost is about $17.

Pyro Putty — This is the only fire starter I have ever seen that is made with different blends for outdoors, grilling and indoor fire places. The best way I can describe it is a waxy/fibrous material. You pull off a little piece about the size of a pea from the tin that it comes in and hit it with a spark. I’ve never needed to make more than twostrikes from a ferro rod to get a fire started. This will need to be an Internet purchase because no one carries it locally. Go to pyroputty.com. The cost is about $20 for a starter kit with three different blends to cover various seasons in Nebraska. The company offers several tools to light the Pyro Putty. My favored way is with the large ferro rod they offer that has a place to store some of the fire starter iun the handle for when you need it. I like ferro rids because they require no batteries! This cost about $30. I carry this ferro rod and a tin of the Pyro Putty in the glove box of my pickup.

The Pocket Shot — This is one of the most unique items on my list and one that falls into the survival tool category and it’s just fun to use. It is a hard plastic circle fitted with a rubber sleeve/pocket. You put a projectile; I use glass marbles, pull it back, aim and let it go! It is capable of launching its projectile at 350 foot-per-second, plenty fast enough to take small game, or just knocking around pop cans for fun. This will need to be an internet purchase because I don’t know of any place locally that carries it. Just Google “The Pocket Shot” and several sellers will pop up. Everything you need will fit in your pocket, weighs only a few ounces and is about the size of a tin of Skoal. Price will be $20 to $25.

Ozark Trail dual-source flashlight — At 2,000 Lumens, this light is awesome. It will find a raccoon in a tree line a quarter mile away. It has three light intensity settings and is rechargeable via a USB cable that is included. It is also a 5,000mAh power source and can recharge your cellphone. It has a forward facing spotlight, a downward facing flood light and a shoulder strap for easy carrying. I’ve used this around the house since May and it sits on top of my refrigerator as an emergency light if the power goes out. I found this at Walmart and the cost is about $30.

WOOX Bad Boy knife – The next knife on my list is the WOOX Bad Boy fixed blade skinner. I call it a skinner due to its drop point, small size and light weight design. It is made from Italian precision steel and the blade extends through the handle so there is no wiggle or wobble. I also like the feel of its walnut handle. Someone will have to have been good to get this gift — cost is about $100, but it’s worth it.

WOOX hatchet – I found this hatchet while searching for a good camp axe. It is made with the same precision Italian steel used in the knife I described above and has the same overall craftsmanship. It has a tempered carbon steel head that takes an edge and holds it. It has a hard Appalachian hickory handle and is balanced for throwing and meets all the requirements for axe throwing competitions and comes in multiple colors. There is a sale going right now and you can get this axe for about $70. Normal cost is about $125. This axe and the WOOX Bad Boy knife will need to be bought on-line at wooxstore.com.

Give’R Gloves — I have two pairs of these gloves, one lighter weight pair and a winter-weight pair. Both pair stay in my pickup truck and get used for all kinds of jobs. Give’R is based near Jackson, Wyoming, and the company knows how things need to work in the outdoors. They claim that their four-season gloves are the most versatile, and durable pair of waterproof, all-leather, insulated gloves. They are made from top-quality leather, so they’re tough enough to withstand the wear and tear of everyday outdoor work and they are waterproof. You will need to get these on-line at giver-r.com. Watch the video where someone reaches into a pan of boiling water or grabs a burning piece of firewood while wearing these gloves. That impressed me and I’ve tested that claim. Cost is about $120 for the four-season glove and $31 for the lighter weight gloves. I want to test their Frontier Mittens next.

Have a happy and joyous merry Christmas!